Hung jury for climate activists, Elbit protesters to plead ‘not guilty’

Heathrow spray-painters were denied defence of necessity, while weapons facility invaders are being treated as ‘terrorists’

~ Cristina Sykes ~

Two climate protesters who sprayed Heathrow departure boards with orange paint last July face a retrial, after their jury yesterday failed to reach a majority decision. Meanwhile, activists who invaded Elbit Systems’ Bristol research hub in August are today expected to plead ‘not guilty’ at the Old Bailey.

The Heathrow trial involved Phoebe Plummer and Jane Touil, the former currently serving a two year prison sentence for throwing soup on a Van Gogh painting in October 2022. The pair used fire extinguishers to spray water-based paint at the departure boards in the terminal, as part of a Just Stop Oil action demanding a fossil fuel treaty to end oil and gas by 2030.

During the trial at Isleworth Crown Court, the judge ruled out the defence of necessity, saying this did not extend to civil disobedience and what she called the defendants’ “honestly held opinions” about climate change. Nevertheless, the jury failed to reach a majority decision and a retrial has been scheduled for May 2026.

The Heathrow action in July. Photo: JSO

“My only commitment is to act in line with my conscience”, Plummer had said in her closing speech, “I don’t think following the law and doing the right thing are always the same thing”.

“Misuse of terrorism powers”

Meanwhile at the Old Bailey today, Palestine Action protesters are expected to plead ‘not guilty’ to charges connected with an action in August at the Filton research hub of Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest weapons company. The facility in Filton is described as a research, development, and manufacturing hub for electronic warfare, land vehicle, simulation, and vision technologies. The activists used a van to smash through the outer perimeter, and invaded the site causing damage to weapons and equipment.

Ten of the 18 activists have been imprisoned since their arrest, and the rest since November, in what Amnesty International has called a “disturbing example…of terrorism powers being misused against protesters standing in solidarity with Palestinians” to circumvent normal legal protections. Subjected to arbitrary and repressive treatment in prison, the activists have had phone calls and mail withheld, and prohibited from communicating with other prisoners.

Top photo: Guy Smallman