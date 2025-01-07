Anarchist News Review: Prison solidarity, Farage fiasco and Zapatista gathering

Discussing New Year’s Eve prison demos and why they will become more important, the short Farage-Musk love affair, and the challenge of restoring community networks as the Zapatistas call to prepare for the fall of capitalism within seven generations
~ Talking over the annual anarchist actions in defence of prisoners (specifically political and less so), how Elon Musk’s descent into social media brain rot messed up Farage’s week, what Facebook’s re-embracing of “political content” and far-right talking heads says about corporate priorities in the second Trump administration—and the small task of thinking generations of struggle ahead.