Anarchist News Review: Prison solidarity, Farage fiasco and Zapatista gathering

Find thousands of titles, including our latest book Fight For a New Normal - Anarchism and mutual aid in the Covid-19 pandemic crisis

Recent Articles

New Years actions in solidarity with Greek comrades Noise demonstrations outside prisons and targeted attacks across borders highlight Athens flat explosion case ~ Kit Dimou ~ Following November’s international day of action, the “Assembly in memory of Kyriakos Ximitiris and in solidarity with the persecuted comrades in the Ambelokipoi case”, a solidarity structure which emerged in Berlin, called for further international action around

Farage’s failed sell-out A rare note of thanks goes to Elon Musk for his hilarious New Year farce turning Reform UK’s leader into a complete laughing stock ~ Rob Ray ~ What an excellent few days it’s been for far-right watching.

Tyres disabled on NYPD vehicles to highlight 14 cases of injustice Action at Manhattan’s 5th Precinct carried out in solidarity with victims of police violence, labour repression, and systemic brutality ~ Alisa-Ece Tohumcu ~ Tyres on 14 NYPD vehicles at Manhattan’s 5th Precinct were deflated last week in targeted attacks spotlighting victims of violence and inequality.

Haunting old ruins at the edges of Fortress Europe Following No Name Kitchen as they do vital solidarity work with migrants on the Bosnia-Croatia border ~ Ben Cowles ~ Klara, Alberto and I spent the whole day driving around the outskirts of town, sneaking into abandoned buildings that they believed refugees and migrants — or people on the move (PotM) to use a better