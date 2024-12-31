Festivals of Resistance: US activists mobilise ahead of Trump’s inauguration

Workshops and assemblies on January 18 will focus on practical skills such as forming affinity groups, planning direct actions, and building rapid response networks

~ Cristina Sykes ~

Ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House looms, grassroots organisers across the United States are planning a coordinated series of events under the banner of “Festivals of Resistance.” These gatherings, slated for the weekend of January 18, aim to build networks, share skills, and prepare communities for the challenges expected during Trump’s presidency.

Workshops, discussions, and community events will aim to equip participants with practical tools and foster a sense of collective purpose.

The events are a direct response to the anticipated policies of Trump’s administration. Organisers warn that mass deportations, escalated repression of protests, and attacks on judicial protections are likely to dominate the early days of his term. In this climate, the Festivals of Resistance seek to foster solidarity and resilience among those most at risk and those committed to opposing oppression.

In a public call to action published by outlets including CrimethInc. and ItsGoingDown, anarchists and allies were urged to utilise the pre-inauguration window to create spaces for connection and preparation. “Once Trump takes power, it will only become more challenging to make connections with our neighbours, create the networks we will need, and share the skills required to survive”, the statement reads. “The Democratic Party is willingly handing power to an autocrat they say will bring democracy to an end; the Democrats show every intention of continuing to ratchet their own politics to the right. Authoritarian leftist groups are simply treating this as a recruitment opportunity”.

The organisers frame the moment as an opportunity as well as a challenge. “By organizing ahead of Trump’s inauguration, we can seize the initiative and set our own timeline rather than being caught flat-footed and forced to react” said the statement. “We need to welcome new participants into these struggles and foster a revolutionary perspective that can orient us through the challenges ahead. No amount of internet activity could substitute for gathering face to face. The most important battles ahead will not be fought online, but in the streets of our communities”.

Events Across the US

Dozens of cities and towns have already announced events linked to the Festivals of Resistance. The activities planned range from workshops on protest safety, digital security, and mutual aid to community discussions, art builds, and public actions. Highlights include:

Atlanta, Georgia (January 18): A mass mobilisation marking the two-year anniversary of the killing of Tortuguita in the Weelaunee Forest.

A mass mobilisation marking the two-year anniversary of the killing of Tortuguita in the Weelaunee Forest. Sacramento, California (January 11): A day of skillshares and training, featuring anarchist author Dean Spade.

A day of skillshares and training, featuring anarchist author Dean Spade. Durham, North Carolina (January 18-19): The Triangle Festival of Resistance, focusing on resilience and community defence.

The Triangle Festival of Resistance, focusing on resilience and community defence. Richmond, Virginia (January 18): A community assembly followed by a benefit concert.

A community assembly followed by a benefit concert. Portland, Oregon (January 18): A family-friendly gathering offering workshops and shared meals.

Other events are scheduled in cities including Chicago, Olympia, Salt Lake City, and Tampa Bay, with additional gatherings being planned in smaller communities across the country. With the clock ticking, activists are urging those interested to join or organise events in their area.

Organisers emphasise the urgency of mobilising ahead of Trump’s inauguration. “The chaos that will accompany the return of the Trump administration represents an opportunity as well as a challenge,” the organisers wrote, framing the moment as pivotal. Workshops and assemblies will focus on practical skills such as forming affinity groups, planning direct actions, and building rapid response networks.

The timing also aligns with the Day of the Forest Defender on January 18, an occasion for remembrance and resistance in honour of Tortuguita, a forest defender killed during protests against Cop City in Atlanta.

The call for action stresses that these gatherings are about more than opposition to Trump—they are an opportunity to strengthen movements against white supremacy, patriarchal violence, and colonialism. “We owe it to each other to meet the second Trump era side by side in solidarity,” the organisers wrote, underscoring the importance of face-to-face connections in building a collective force.

For those targeted by Trump’s administration, from immigrants and environmentalists to trans people and teachers, these events offer a chance to unite and prepare for what lies ahead. The organisers hope the Festivals of Resistance will galvanise communities to act collectively, ensuring no one faces these struggles alone.