Anarchist News Review: Syria, CEO shooting & landlord crimes

Find thousands of titles, including our latest book Fight For a New Normal - Anarchism and mutual aid in the Covid-19 pandemic crisis

Recent Articles

115 local councils haven’t prosecuted a single landlord in 5 years—here’s why Property owners commit crimes, knowing that local authorities are scraping to keep the lights on ~ Isaac Bell Holmström ~ Overcrowding, infestation, and illegal evictions are just a few of the surprises that the British housing market has in store for tenants.

Edinburgh: Palestine activists blockade arms factory Between 2016 and 2020, Leonardo received £7 million from the Scottish Government ~ Scott Harris ~ Palestine Action this morning (10 December) blockaded the Edinburgh premises of weapons company Leonardo, securing themselves to vehicles at both entry gates to the plant on Crewe Road, where parts for Israel’s fighter jets are manufactured.

Rojava under attack as Assad regime falls City of Manbij targeted by Turkish-backed forces as civilians evacuate ~ Cristina Sykes ~ The United States Military last night (8 December) issued an explicit warning to jihadist and Turkish-backed factions in Northern Syria to avoid attacks on areas held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Anarch-iversaries: Miners’ strike and the Carnival Against Capital Looking back to two events that shaped the last decades’ radical history ~ Scott Harris ~ We can’t let this year pass without tributes for two big anniversaries in radical political history.