Recent Articles

Travellers rally against Manchester police brutality Outrage at forced removal of children from Christmas market ~ Lulu Smith ~ Community advocacy groups rallied outside Parliament yesterday (2 December) against Manchester police brutality and GRT discrimination.

Emergency in free Rojava as Syrian war reignites Kurdish autonomous struggle caught between competing interests as the entanglement of regional and local powers enters a new phase ~ Blade Runner ~ The Peoples’ Democratic Assembly convened in Rojava yesterday (2 December) to evaluate the resumption of the war in Syria, and plan for a possible attack on the Democratic Autonomous Administration.

Negativity and positivity in anarchism: An inextricable but contradictory duality My initial purpose was to reflect on the unavoidable, and often undervalued, negative dimension of anarchism—but I soon realised this forced me to leave aside its entire positive aspect ~ Tomás Ibáñez, Redes Libertarias ~ When I turned on my computer to begin writing this text, I was tempted to title it: “A passionate praise

“Their desire to kill has never been higher”: Resisting ethnic cleansing in the West Bank A solidarity report from Masafer Yatta, in the south Hebron hills ~ Aidan Frere-Smith ~ On 1 January 2021, Haroun Abo Aram was shot outside of his family home in the village of Al-Rakeez in Masafer Yatta, in the south Hebron hills of the West Bank.