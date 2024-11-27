Find thousands of titles, including our latest book Fight For a New Normal - Anarchism and mutual aid in the Covid-19 pandemic crisis

Recent Articles

Solidarity with Kurdish community after “anti-terrorist” raids in London Community centre closed off and six arrested in attempt to link Democratic Assembly to the PKK ~ Scott Harris ~ Supporters are gathering outside the Kurdish Community Center in Haringey, London, to protest the criminalisation of Kurdish politicians and demand the withdrawal of police presence. The centre was raided this morning, while six individuals were

Labour “putting deportation machine into overdrive”, shows Corporate Watch analysis Algorithm decisions and re-purposed Rwanda logistics highlighted in migration policy review ~ Scott Harris ~ Solidarity campaigners had few illusions about Keir Starmer’s government treating migrants with any more dignity, fairness and respect than the Tories.

Barcelona: Mass housing demonstration, rent strike being planned At least 126,000 people demonstrated this Saturday in Barcelona to demand a 50% reduction in rents, the establishment of indefinite contracts, the ban on the purchase of homes for speculation, and the recovery of homes for residential use ~ from Directa ~ It had been known for days that this Saturday’s demonstration would be massive.

Antifascist Gino arrested, faces extradition to Hungary European police hunt for Nazi-attackers sees new arrest in Paris, following extradition of Maja T and detention of Johann G ~ Juju Alerta ~ The Hungarian authorities are requesting the extradition of an antifascist arrested in Paris, reported Radio Onda d’Urto on 16 November.