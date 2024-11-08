First contact with Abdullah Öcalan in years as conflict escalates in Iraqi Kurdistan 

Supporters hail prison visit a step towards a political resolution to the Kurdish question

~ Alisa-Ece Tohumcu ~

Supporters of incarcerated Kurdish leader Abdullah Öcalan have made a significant political breakthrough as Turkish authorities permitted his first face-to-face meeting with a family member for almost four years.

The Kurdish National Congress (KNK) reported on 24 October that Öcalan met with his nephew, Turkish parliamentarian Omer Öcalan, on Imrali Island, where he has been held in isolation since 1999. This meeting, facilitated after years of sustained international pressure, represents a symbolic moment in the ongoing efforts to end Öcalan’s solitary confinement and secure a political resolution to the Kurdish question.

“If conditions are favourable, I have both the theoretical and practical authority to transition this process from conflict and violence to legal and political grounds”, Öcalan stated in a message relayed through his nephew.



Öcalan, the founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), is considered a terrorist by Turkish authorities and media but regarded by many Kurds as a political visionary. His writings from prison have since shaped a wide-reaching ideological framework known as “Democratic Confederalism”, which emphasises grassroots democracy and coexistence, am dos particularly influential among Kurdish communities in Rojava, northern Syria, as well as Turkey and Iraq.



Öcalan’s first direct contact in 43 months follows international protests and appeals to the European Court of Human Rights, which has condemned Öcalan’s isolation as inhumane.

The timing, however, coincides with heightened military activity by Turkey in Iraqi Kurdistan, where the Turkish army has expanded its presence under the pretext of creating a “buffer zone” to counter PKK influence. Since June, airstrikes and military incursions have displaced thousands of people and endangered hundreds of villages. The establishment of bases and checkpoints suggests Turkey envisages a sustained military presence in the Kurdish region.

Photo: Kurdistan 24