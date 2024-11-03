Avoiding the ‘peaceful protest’ trap

As the far-right seizes ground, we need energised communities who can resist nationalism

~ Blade Runner ~

On October 26, another Tommy Robinson-led rally took place outside 10 Downing Street under the “Unite the Kingdom” banner. Neo-fascist crowds gathered to advocate for Robinson’s release following his recent arrest, displaying Union Jacks and anti-immigration rhetoric. Although the turnout fell short of the rumoured 25,000 attendees, it was substantial enough to underscore the persistent influence of the far-right, which appears strategically positioned within the UK political landscape.

An antifascist migrant worker bloc was formed to face the fascist march, organised by groups like United Voices of the World, Black Lives Matter, Plan C, Anti-Fascist Network, Revolutionary Socialism in the 21st century, Brighton Anti-fascists, Independent Workers Union, and Hackney Anarchists. The bloc gathered at Piccadilly Circus, aiming to distance themselves from the sinful Stand Up To Racism assembly, who had unsurprisingly called for their meeting point at Piccadilly only days after the antifascist migrant worker bloc announced theirs.

After joining the UVW picket march from the Science Museum — in solidarity to the striking security guards, the bloc moved assertively down Shaftesbury Avenue toward Charing Cross Road. Though initially caught off guard, police regrouped, creating a standoff at Haymarket. Despite police warnings, the bloc held firm, chanting slogans until the pigs eventually allowed them to proceed. They marched to Whitehall to join the United Friends & Families Campaign, who had also marched earlier on that day, setting aside banners in a silent show of respect upon arrival.

Both the antifascist migrant worker bloc and SUTR numbered several hundred participants each, being significantly outnumbered by the fascists and confronted by a heavy police presence that nullified any chance of exerting meaningful pressure. Minor skirmishes ensued, resulting in five arrests, including one counter-protester allegedly involved in an assault on a police officer.

Thinking strategy

These events illustrate the ongoing struggle of grassroots movements in the UK, particularly as peaceful demonstrations emerge as the only permitted option in a heavily policed environment that shows little tolerance for diverse street tactics. Consequently, these movements often fail to apply significant pressure, let alone create conditions that might challenge authority, inadvertently reinforcing the state’s narrative around superficial reforms and allowing its institutions to maintain control over dissent.

Peaceful protests can easily be co-opted into legal and political frameworks, making them predictable and manageable for the state. This co-optation can also hinder transformative justice within movements themselves, depriving them of the disruptive power necessary to effectively challenge informal leaderships within activist organisations. As a result, non-conflictual tactics will keep falling short to make a significant impact or shift public opinion against the government, as seen in the limited, if not backfiring, effects of initiatives like Just Stop Oil.

Amid tightening state repression, the Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts Act of 2022 grants law enforcement broad authority to restrict protests labelled as “disruptive”. This legislation enables fines, arrests, and dispersals based on vague criteria, such as noise levels or perceived public inconvenience, creating a chilling effect that deters activism. Advanced surveillance technologies, including facial recognition, further discourage participation by increasing the risk of identification and scrutiny post-protest. The spectre of long-term repercussions looms over protesters, likely explaining the significantly low turnout at grassroots demonstrations.

Meanwhile the far-right networks have been consistently building up, successfully staging “people’s riots” last summer using confrontational tactics that appropriated insurrectional spectacles to promote white supremacy through performative violence. Anti-Islamic and nationalist sentiments remain attractive, fuelled by social fractures and the failure of multicultural integration amid significant global restructuring. New waves of immigration are to be expected, driven by the ongoing wars and environmental collapse, that will keep exacerbating social inequalities. Immigrants will remain the scapegoats for economic and cultural anxieties, while facing exclusion from the consumerist lifestyle of Western societies, starkly illustrated by the genocidal violence faced by millions in the Middle East and elsewhere.

The events of last Saturday highlight the difficulties of navigating this landscape. The statist left remains stagnant, lacking any ideological or economic alternatives during this time of profound global crisis and restructuring. Fascist elements are encouraged to re-emerge unchecked in an environment of complete state control, gaining confidence to terrorise vulnerable communities and spread their hateful rhetoric.

Without energised communities to build anti-hierarchical networks that foster diverse strategies and provide essential ground support, grassroots movements risk further decline and may lose ground to rising nationalist narratives. An anti-authoritarian ethos is crucial now more than ever, as it is the only force capable of countering the growing homogeneity and suppression imposed by the state and its various manifestations.

The challenge isn’t just about fighting against fascism; it’s also about understanding how different parts of the state perceive and utilise these movements. This dynamic allows the far-right to strengthen while more radical voices are suppressed, even within parliamentary politics. This situation underscores the need for a new kind of resistance from the below, that goes beyond protests and promotes strategies that effectively disrupt and challenge the underlying systems of oppression.