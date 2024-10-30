Valencia floods: 70+ dead, unions say firms risked workers’ lives

Ikea trapped its workers inside warehouses while Uber Eats and Glovo forced couriers to make usual deliveries

~ Emilia Aiguader ~

The city of Valencia was today dealing with the consequences of a devastating flood. Overnight, this “once in a century” storm laid waste to one of Spain’s most vibrant communities. Throughout towns in the area, streets once bustling with people are now filled with brown, muddy waters and piles of destroyed cars. At the time of writing, more than 70 people have been confirmed dead, countless more are still missing and 155,000 people have been left without electricity.

As climate change takes effect, Spain and Portugal have endured historically hot, dry summers and heavy autumn storms in past years.

Yet perhaps the single most directly culpable person is Carlos Mazón, the president of the right-wing government of Valencia. When Mazón took office last year, one of his first moves was to shut down the Valencian Emergencies Unit, which had been established to provide a rapid response to natural disasters. Yesterday, as meteorological institutes issued a red warning, Mazón downplayed the risk and falsely claimed the storm was diminishing. Then, while entire towns went underwater and people began to lose their lives, he stalled for several hours before finally issuing a warning for citizens to seek safety.

Unions have highlighted how companies risked workers lives during the flood. Ikea trapped its workers inside their warehouses as the waters rose all around them. Uber Eats and Glovo forced couriers to make their usual delivery routes and face torrential downpours with only bicycles and scooters. And Mercadona, the largest supermarket chain in the Valencian country, coerced its delivery drivers to drive head-on into the rapids, where they had to be rescued by emergency responders.

Firefighters, healthcare workers and other emergency responders are working tirelessly to save lives. Mutual aid networks are rushing to provide food, clothing and shelter to those who have been left without it. And trade unions, including the anarcho-syndicalists of the CNT and CGT, are organising to fight for the workers whose lives have been endangered by corporate greed. Even in dark times, the bright light of solidarity is breaking through.