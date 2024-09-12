Prison over-crowding? Let’s start by decriminalising drugs

When we prohibit substances, we do not eliminate them; we simply empower those who profit from their illegal trade

~ Mark Mcewan

As we confront the reality of overcrowded prisons, an opportunity emerges to re-imagine our entire approach to incarceration, but especially the part played by drug policy. The old paradigms have perpetuated injustice and suffering for far too long.

Let us be unequivocal: no human being should be imprisoned for non-violent drug offences. Keeping individuals behind bars for actions that do not harm others is a fundamental violation of justice and compassion. It is time to recognise that the ‘war on drugs’ has failed. Punishing people for their choices has only deepened the cycle of poverty, addiction, and despair. Drugs are not a criminal issue; they are a public health issue that deserves a compassionate and evidence-based response.

Recent history has taught us that prohibition never works; it merely shifts the problem elsewhere, allowing organised crime to flourish while enabling corruption to weave its way through the fabric of society. Alcohol prohibition in America, rather than eradicating alcohol consumption, birthed a criminal empire and left a deep, indelible mark on the political landscape, epitomised by powerful political entities like New York’s Tammany Hall.

Today, we witness the unravelling of societal order in places like Mexico, where drug cartels control vast territories, and political figures are often co-opted through intimidation and bribery. Similarly, during the Western occupation of Afghanistan, drug lords infiltrated the political arena, wielding unchecked influence, sowing instability, and further perpetuating the cycle of violence and corruption.

These cases demonstrate that when we prohibit substances, we do not eliminate them; we simply empower those who profit from their illegal trade.

In contrast to the failed strategies of prohibition, we can look to Portugal as a model for reform, however partial. Since decriminalising drug use in 2001, Portugal has shifted its focus from punishment to public health. The results speak for themselves: a dramatic decrease in overdose deaths, a significant reduction in drug related crime, and a marked increase in individuals seeking treatment. By treating addiction as a health issue rather than a criminal offence, a culture of support and recovery is fostered that prioritises human dignity over retribution.

At a time when prisons are overflowing with individuals incarcerated for non-violent drug offences, we must ask ourselves: wouldn’t we prefer to see individuals caught in the throes of addiction rehabilitated instead of imprisoned? The current trajectory is not just a reflection of ineffective laws. It is also a moral failure. When the state criminalises addiction, it strips individuals of their humanity and disregards their potential for recovery and a positive contribution to society.

By acknowledging the failures of prohibition, we can pave the way toward decriminalisation and a public health strategy that offers treatment, education, and support instead of incarceration. Imagine a society where those struggling with addiction can access the help they need without fear of punishment. Picture the millions whose lives could be transformed if we redirected resources from the criminal justice system toward rehabilitation and prevention. Together, we can foster a healthier, safer, and more just community for all.

Even if prison abolition is not an immediate option, should we not at least campaign to release those entangled in the devastating clutches of substance abuse? Let us seize this moment of transformation. Together, we can advocate for a future that recognises our shared humanity, where every individual is afforded the opportunity for healing and redemption rather than being locked away in the shadows of stigma and shame.