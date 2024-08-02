In pictures: Banners against the Paris Olympics

Anti-Olympic banners and tags have flourished this last week along the banks of the Parisian canals or near the ring roads
The website Paris Luttes has shared pictures of banners against the Olympic Games on bridges in the French capital, stating: “On its fifth day everyone still hates the Olympics!”.
The Games continue to be marked by protests in Paris and beyond. Sabotage and downpours greeted the opening ceremony, with numerous groups around France protesting how the Games bring gentrification and increased surveillance to each hosting country.
~ from Paris Luttes