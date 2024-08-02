In pictures: Banners against the Paris Olympics

Anti-Olympic banners and tags have flourished this last week along the banks of the Parisian canals or near the ring roads

The website Paris Luttes has shared pictures of banners against the Olympic Games on bridges in the French capital, stating: “On its fifth day everyone still hates the Olympics!”.

The Games continue to be marked by protests in Paris and beyond. Sabotage and downpours greeted the opening ceremony, with numerous groups around France protesting how the Games bring gentrification and increased surveillance to each hosting country.

Canal de l’Ourcq: Olympic Games 2024: 30,000 cops / 13,000 expelled





Wilson Avenue: JO = “ Popular festival » / Festival of Security

Pantin Canal: 10 billion = Olympic Budget / Taken from our pensions

Canal de Saint Denis: Down with the States, the cops and the Olympics!

~ from Paris Luttes