Brighton residents establish Peace Camp 

People in Brighton have set up a camp to protest L3Harris Solutions, which makes bomb release mechanisms for F35 and F16 fighter jets. We must make it uncomfortable for those who profit from genocide.

Members of the local community have set up ‘Brighton Peace Camp’ on Lewes Road with banners that read “No bombs from Brighton” and “Genocide in Gaza, made in Brighton.” The camp has been active for almost three weeks and is at the junction of Home Farm Road, home to L3Harris Solutions. This company makes bomb release mechanisms for F35 and F16 fighter jets used by the Israeli Defence Forces to bomb civilians in Gaza.

Winnie, a local student taking part in Brighton Peace Camp, says:

“We are peacefully holding this community space to raise awareness about L3Harris’ role in Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza. L3Harris is the 12th largest arms manufacturer in the world and makes bomb release mechanisms for Israeli fighter jets. Over 31,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Oct 7 2023.”

The Brighton Peace Camp has been set up on land owned by Brighton and Hove City Council. Activists say this is significant because Brighton and Hove City Council also own the land on which L3Harris Solutions is built. A local campaign against the arms factory, StopL3Harris, mobilised over 800 people across the city to send objections to L3Harris’ most recent planning permission request.

Brighton Peace Camp aims to raise awareness of the factory and build community amongst those who oppose deadly weapons being made in our city. People at the camp say that everyone is welcome to visit and join the rota, and daily events and workshops are taking place there. The camp has hosted an Iftar/Shabbat/Shabbas meal organised by Brighton and Hove Jews Against the Occupation, workshops about the local campaign against L3Harris and a Dabke (Palestinian Folk Dance) workshop.

Sarah from Brighton Against the Arms Trade says:

“We need to take every action in our power to stop the genocide in Gaza. We must look at where the weapons are produced and disrupt the production and supply chain. L3Harris in Brighton is a critical part of that, making bomb release mechanisms for Israeli F-35s.”

Images: Natasa Leoni