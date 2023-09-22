Toby Shone – Recalled to prison

Toby Shone is an anarchist who was imprisoned in Wandsworth, Bristol and G4S Prison Parc for nearly two years, accused of being the administrator of counter-information project 325.nostate.net. After the political prosecution failed and the cops had to drop the case 5 days before trial in October 2021, Toby received a sentence of 3 years 9 months for possession of psychedelic medicines. He was released on 28 December 2022 under heavy restrictions (license conditions), oversight by a multi-agency team (MAPPA) including the National Security Division (counter-terror) and forced to live in a filthy bail hostel in Gloucester for 9 months. He had just moved back into a flat in the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire 9 days ago.

On the morning of 19 September 2023, he was driving to an appointment with his probation officer when he was pulled over and arrested by an armed police unit between the Forest of Dean and Gloucester. He was taken to HMP Bristol. He is awaiting more detailed information, but his legal team say that the allegations are that he breached two of his license conditions: being in possession of an [unauthorised] phone and attending a meeting in Bristol in August.

Toby is in great spirits as ever and requests letters and books. ■

Please write to him at:

Toby Shone A7645EP

HMP Bristol

19 Cambridge Road

Bishopston

Bristol

BS7 8PS



Update:

Let him know he is not alone, and we stand with him.

WHEN: 8 pm this Friday 22nd Sept.

WHERE: The Golden Lion, 244 Gloucester Road, BS7 8NZ



Bring banners, noisy things, and friends

This article first appeared in Organise!

Image: Guy Smallman