Upcoming anarchist books in 2023

A round-up of titles coming out over the next few months on anarchism and related topics.
Freedom Press
Anarchy in Action
by Colin Ward
Publication: October
ISBN: 978-1-904491-45-3
This year marks five decades since the release of Ward’s most influential book introducing anarchism in the everyday. This seminal piece will be republishied with supporting essays from writers in the modern era.
Anarchism and Covid
from The Anarchist Studies Network
Publication: November
ISBN: 978-1-904491-44-6
Covid provoked a fundamental shift in how we think about and act within our society, including an impressive wave of mutual aid. This selection of essays tracks the shift from in-the-moment crisis to our uncertain contemporary moment.
Active Distribution
The Lianas that Strangled the Serpent
by Border Disorder
Publication: 2023
Trilingual novel set in the 1930s detailing the struggle against fascism within the German community in Mexico City through the experience of anarchist worker Otto.
AK Press
Why? or, How a Peasant Got Into the Land of Anarchy
by Abba and Wolf Gordin
Publication: Summer
120 pages
ISBN: 978-1-849355-02-5
A revolutionary fairy tale about anarchy from the first days after the Russian Revolution.
Anarchist Popular Power: Dissident Labor and Armed Struggle in Uruguay, 1956-76
by Troy Andreas Araiza Kokinis
Publication: Autumn
340 pages
ISBN: 978-1-849355-00-1
This study of the Uruguayan Anarchist Federation broadens our understanding of the Cold War-era political landscape beyond the capitalism-communism and old left-new left binaries that dominate histories about the epoch.
Means and Ends
by Zoe Baker
Publication: Autumn
472 pages
ISBN: 978-1-849354-98-1
A new overview of the revolutionary strategy of anarchism in Europe and the United States between 1868 and 1939.
Fiveleaves Publications
Anarchism: People and Ideas
by Colin Ward
Publication: July
120 pages | £8
ISBN: 978-191543-40-2-9
Ward considers anarchism from a variety of perspectives: theoretical, historical, and international, and by exploring key anarchist thinkers from Kropotkin to Chomsky. This new edition includes an introduction by Ruth Kinna.
PM Press
Surviving the Future: Abolitionist Queer Strategies
Edited by Branson, Hudson & Reed
Publication: May
328 pages
ISBN: 978-1-629639-71-0
A collection of the most current ideas in radical queer movement work and revolutionary queer theory.
No Harmless Power: Life and Times of the Ukrainian Anarchist Nestor Makhno
by Charlie Allison
Publication: August
256 pages
ISBN: 978-1-629634-71-5
Following the life of Nestor Makhno, who organised a seven-million-strong anarchist polity during the Russian Civil War and developed the theories that became known as platformist anarchism during his exile in Paris, as well as advising other anarchists like Durruti on tactics and propaganda.
The Workers’ Way to Freedom
by Anton Pannekoek
Publication: October
320 pages
ISBN: 979-8-887440-08-8
Exploring the fundamentals of council communism and its key thinker’s essays encouraging worker autonomy.
Rowman & Littlefield
Punk Revolution!: An Oral History of Punk Rock Politics and Activism
by John Malkin
Publication:June
384 pages | £27.20
ISBN: 978-1-538171-72-1
A wide-ranging and provocative look at punk rock as a social change movement over the past 45 years, told through firsthand accounts of roughly 250 musicians and activists.
Verso
How to Abolish Prisons
by Rachael Herxing and Justin Piche
Publication: September
160 pages | £12.99
ISBN: 976-1-786632-77-7
In the 1960s-70s, groups like the US Prison Research Education Action Project and Norwegian Association for Penal Reform advocated for a world without prisons. Instead, incarceration boomed. Now, grassroots movements and critical research are converging on a critique of this regime.
Own This
by R Trebor Scholz
Publication: September
240 pages | £16.99
ISBN: 976-1-839764-55-4
What if taxi drivers were in charge of their own digital platform? At a time when there are so few concrete, near-term solutions to the power of Big Tech, the crisis in the care sector, and threats to democracy, Platform Cooperatives offer an urgent and practical solution to change how businesses are owned and controlled.
This article first appeared in the Summer 2023 issue of Freedom anarchist journal.