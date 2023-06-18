Upcoming anarchist books in 2023

A round-up of titles coming out over the next few months on anarchism and related topics.

Freedom Press

Anarchy in Action

by Colin Ward

Publication: October

ISBN: 978-1-904491-45-3

This year marks five decades since the release of Ward’s most influential book introducing anarchism in the everyday. This seminal piece will be republishied with supporting essays from writers in the modern era.

Anarchism and Covid

from The Anarchist Studies Network

Publication: November

ISBN: 978-1-904491-44-6

Covid provoked a fundamental shift in how we think about and act within our society, including an impressive wave of mutual aid. This selection of essays tracks the shift from in-the-moment crisis to our uncertain contemporary moment.

Active Distribution

The Lianas that Strangled the Serpent

by Border Disorder

Publication: 2023

Trilingual novel set in the 1930s detailing the struggle against fascism within the German community in Mexico City through the experience of anarchist worker Otto.

AK Press

Why? or, How a Peasant Got Into the Land of Anarchy

by Abba and Wolf Gordin

Publication: Summer

120 pages

ISBN: 978-1-849355-02-5

A revolutionary fairy tale about anarchy from the first days after the Russian Revolution.

Anarchist Popular Power: Dissident Labor and Armed Struggle in Uruguay, 1956-76

by Troy Andreas Araiza Kokinis

Publication: Autumn

340 pages

ISBN: 978-1-849355-00-1

This study of the Uruguayan Anarchist Federation broadens our understanding of the Cold War-era political landscape beyond the capitalism-communism and old left-new left binaries that dominate histories about the epoch.

Means and Ends

by Zoe Baker

Publication: Autumn

472 pages

ISBN: 978-1-849354-98-1

A new overview of the revolutionary strategy of anarchism in Europe and the United States between 1868 and 1939.

Fiveleaves Publications

Anarchism: People and Ideas

by Colin Ward

Publication: July

120 pages | £8

ISBN: 978-191543-40-2-9

Ward considers anarchism from a variety of perspectives: theoretical, historical, and international, and by exploring key anarchist thinkers from Kropotkin to Chomsky. This new edition includes an introduction by Ruth Kinna.

PM Press

Surviving the Future: Abolitionist Queer Strategies

Edited by Branson, Hudson & Reed

Publication: May

328 pages

ISBN: 978-1-629639-71-0

A collection of the most current ideas in radical queer movement work and revolutionary queer theory.

No Harmless Power: Life and Times of the Ukrainian Anarchist Nestor Makhno

by Charlie Allison

Publication: August

256 pages

ISBN: 978-1-629634-71-5

Following the life of Nestor Makhno, who organised a seven-million-strong anarchist polity during the Russian Civil War and developed the theories that became known as platformist anarchism during his exile in Paris, as well as advising other anarchists like Durruti on tactics and propaganda.

The Workers’ Way to Freedom

by Anton Pannekoek

Publication: October

320 pages

ISBN: 979-8-887440-08-8

Exploring the fundamentals of council communism and its key thinker’s essays encouraging worker autonomy.

Rowman & Littlefield

Punk Revolution!: An Oral History of Punk Rock Politics and Activism

by John Malkin

Publication:June

384 pages | £27.20

ISBN: 978-1-538171-72-1

A wide-ranging and provocative look at punk rock as a social change movement over the past 45 years, told through firsthand accounts of roughly 250 musicians and activists.

Verso

How to Abolish Prisons

by Rachael Herxing and Justin Piche

Publication: September

160 pages | £12.99

ISBN: 976-1-786632-77-7

In the 1960s-70s, groups like the US Prison Research Education Action Project and Norwegian Association for Penal Reform advocated for a world without prisons. Instead, incarceration boomed. Now, grassroots movements and critical research are converging on a critique of this regime.

Own This

by R Trebor Scholz

Publication: September

240 pages | £16.99

ISBN: 976-1-839764-55-4

What if taxi drivers were in charge of their own digital platform? At a time when there are so few concrete, near-term solutions to the power of Big Tech, the crisis in the care sector, and threats to democracy, Platform Cooperatives offer an urgent and practical solution to change how businesses are owned and controlled.

This article first appeared in the Summer 2023 issue of Freedom anarchist journal.