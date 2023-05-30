Protest against the Bibby Stockholm, on land and water

WEDNESDAY 31ST MAY. 5PM UNTIL LATE. FALMOUTH DOCKS GATE, and ON THE WATERS.

BRING BANNERS, CANDLES, BLANKETS, CAMPING CHAIRS, WARM LAYERS, NOISE-MAKING DEVICES YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY, FLASKS OF HOT TEA AND A PICNIC. IF YOU HAVE ACCESS TO THE WATER TAKE YOUR BOAT OUT.

PREPARE TO STAY THE COURSE AS WE SHOW THE GOVERNMENT WE WELCOME REFUGEES, WE RESIST BORDER VIOLENCE AND WE DO NOT SUPPORT THEIR CRUEL TREATMENT OF MARGINALISED COMMUNITIES.

The Bibby Stockholm, a floating prison designed to detain 500 single male asylum seekers offshore in Dorset, is set to depart from Falmouth late on Wednesday evening.

In the weeks the boat has been undergoing refurbishment in Falmouth Dry Docks by A&P, we have seen a huge swell of community outrage and resistance to this human rights atrocity. It’s been incredible to see so many groups come together to show resistance to the Bibby Stockholm and to definitively prove that Cornwall Resists border violence!

The Bibby is the first of its kind to be refurbished here, but it won’t be the last. The boat represents the hostile, fascist and illegal approach the Conservative party is taking towards vulnerable people, who have risked everything to flee war and persecution only to be imprisoned and retraumatised by the state.

We will not allow this to happen. This may be the end of the Bibby’s time here in Falmouth, but it does not mark the end of the resistance to the cruel and violent treatment of refugees and asylum seekers that the UK is shamelessly pursuing.

Refugees are welcome here – and we will show them they are welcome.

On Wednesday we will take our place in protest of the use of this boat – and others like it – which have track records of violence and death when previously used to house refugees.

We must continue to show our collective power in action against the Bibby Stockholm. We must come together as a community in our last chance to show the full force of our resistance, and the strength of our community. We will gather in solidarity with refugees, migrants, asylum seekers and all people who are victims of state oppression.

Cornwall Resists