Local demo planned against prison ship

On Sunday 21st May, at 3pm, over 20 groups will unite for a mass protest in Falmouth against the Bibby Stockholm. The Bibby is currently in Falmouth harbour being refitted before it leaves for its final destination in Portland, Dorset. Once there, it will detain up to 500 refugees and asylum seekers in rooms smaller than a car parking space as part of the government’s hostile environment policy.
The protest is taking place alongside a demonstration in London at the Home Office. There is also an open letter to Suella Braverman available to sign – produced by Reclaim the Sea and signed by over 50 organisations and nearly 400 individuals which can be found here.
The protest – Resist Border Violence – No Floating Prisons – United Against the Bibby Stockholm – is supported by local groups including Cornwall Resists, Divest Borders Falex, Falmouth and Penryn Welcomes Refugees, Radical Pride, Reclaim the Sea, All Under One Banner, the Bakers’ Union, and Falmouth and Penryn Acorn.
