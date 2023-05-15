Palestine Action retaliate on Nakba Day

Palestine Action spray the Foreign Office red on Nakba Day

Palestine Action sprayed the Foreign Office with blood-red paint on the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, the beginning of the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people. The red paint from repurposed fire extinguishers symbolises British complicity in the spilling of Palestinian blood over the past century.

The Nakba (translated as ‘The Catastrophe’) commemorates the beginning of the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, in which Britain played a central role. After signing away the Palestinian homeland in 1917’s Balfour declaration, the British empire colonised the land through its Mandate of Palestine. Through a campaign of suppression, including arrests, killings and sexual violence amongst other war crimes, Britain created the conditions that made the ongoing Nakba possible.

The Nakba saw Zionist militias, armed and trained by the British, expel over 750,000 Palestinians from their homeland, over 500 towns and villages destroyed, and over 13,000 massacred including entire families.

This process of ethic cleansing continues to this day, with Palestinians suffering violence and dispossession from the colonial Israeli state. Every successive British government in the past century has facilitated this violence. The ongoing Nakba allows Israel’s arms trade, including Elbit Systems, Palestine Action’s primary target, to use the captive population of Palestine as test subjects for their weapons. The actions today are taken with the purpose of dismantling British complicity.

The Foreign Office is one of several sites Palestine Action have struck today. In Newcastle, activists occupied the roof of Pearson Engineering, a firm recently acquired by the Israeli state-owned weapons company Rafael, responsible for the manufacture of guided missiles and other military equipment attributable for vast numbers of Palestinian deaths. Activists also spray painted Nakba75 messages in Leicester, on the 15th day of the Palestine Action ‘siege’ of the Elbit Leicester factory.

Palestine Action occupy roof of Israeli weapons factory in Newcastle on Nakba Day

Palestine Action are occupying the roof and dismantling the factory of Pearson Engineering Ltd in Newcastle on the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, the beginning of the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people. A spokesperson for Palestine Action has said:

‘Our occupation makes it clear – no part of the Israeli war machine will avoid being taken apart. Its owners are a company which is as old as the Nakba itself and are crucial to its continuation. If Rafael thinks they can expand into England, they have another thing coming.’

The company, which makes armoured vehicles for the British military, is a recent purchase of Rafael, Israel’s third largest defence company, a move which the company claims is the first part of the its planned expansion into Britain. Pearson have long been crown complicit, receiving a Queens award for their work. Their company director, Lord John Matthew Hutton, is a British Labour Party member with long ties to the military industrial complex.

Rafael are owned by the Israeli state, providing weaponry to the Israeli military, included guided missiles responsible for massacres of Palestinians in 2014 and 2021. One such missile struck a school in Rafah in 2014 where 3,200 people were sheltering – killing 12 including 8 children. Their missiles outfit Elbit drones and are marketed as ‘extensively battle-proven by the Israeli Air Force‘.

Rafael were founded in 1948, when the Nakba began.