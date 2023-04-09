Locals force Greek authorities to save migrants

Repost from Are You Syrious?

A group of 22 people have arrived on the island of Lesvos by boat. They were surrounded by Greek officers and feared being pushed back into the water, but thanks to evidence collected by Aegean Boat Report and the actions of a local group, the group was taken to the quarantine facility.

This positive outcome was not shared by others. During the month of March, 60 boats were reported to have been illegally pushed back to Turkish waters by the Greek coast guard, representing 1,590 men, women and children.

Image: Tilemahos Efthimiadis, CC BY-SA 2.0