Man charged with terrorism over arson of Russian enlistment office

Freedom reproduces a statement from Solidarity Zone:

Ilya is a young man from Novosibirsk. He opposes war, loves animals and plays sports. Ilya was detained at the end of September and accused of trying to set the military enlistment office on fire. The first charge was related to the organization of a terrorist attack (part 4 of article 205.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), which carries a maximum sentence from 15 to 20 years or life. Later, another article was added to this charge — on involvement in terrorist activities (part 1.1 of article 205.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), which also carries a sentence of life imprisonment.

Under torture, Ilya signed a confession and a pre-trial agreement. However, later he decided not to slander himself and refuse to deal with the investigation.

We have found a lawyer for Ilya who is ready to defend his position and fight the security forces and has already begun work on the case. Note that it was not easy – not all lawyers are ready to take on “terrorist” cases and go against the FSB.

We have paid 120 thousand rubles to the lawyer, this is enough for 2-3 months. To enable us to continue to pay for visits and the lawyer, support Solidarity Zone with ruble, euro or crypto using the following details:

Tinkoff card:

2200 7001 6421 0204 (Evgenia)

European bank card:

Name: UGMR

IBAN: DE57 4306 0967 1216 4248 00

BIC: GENODEM1GLS

GEMEINSCHAFTSBANK EG

Назначение: Solidarity Zone

PayPal: [email protected]

Cryptocurrency:

Monero: 4B1tm6boA5ST6hLdfnPRG2Np9XMHCTiyhE6QaFo46QXp6tZ7Y6nJjE43xBBTwHM84bWwexR8nS4KH36JHujjc1kC8j2Mx5e

Bitcoin: bc1qn404lrshp3q9gd7852d7w85sa09aq0ch28s3v4

Ethereum: 0x7CE361fA7dAb77D028eaEF7Bbe2943FDF0655D3E

USDT (TRC20):

TRcCUHKSMY7iLJPvbDxLc6ZnvAud72jTgj

Other altcoins:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/solidarityzone

You can directly support Ilya Baburin with a letter. Relatives describe Ilya as a person who never loses a positive attitude. And even in the current situation, he tries to joke in letters and maintain a good spirit.

Address for letters:

SIZO-1, 1 Karavaeva st., Novosibirsk, 630010

Baburin Ilya Nikolaevich, born in 1999

It is possible to send via the electronic service “FSIN-pismo” (sending from anywhere in the world, subject to payment by a Russian card) and the volunteer resource “Rosuznik” (sending from anywhere in the world and the ability to remain anonymous).

How to write a letter to a prisoner if you are not in Russia?

