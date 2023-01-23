South Norwood Tourist Board announces a general strike on Feb 6th at 12 noon. Meet at Norwood Junction Station. Bring banners and noise.
Tories out!
Labour out!
General Strike!
Let’s have a big anarchist turnout!
Ian Bone
Image: Guy Smallman
