Merger & Acquisition lawyers drop Elbit as a client

Another victory for Palestine Action, as the group successfully imposes a price tag on working with Elbit Systems and thereby is succeeding in isolating the arms manufacturer.

In an email to Palestine Action on 23rd April, MLL Legal’s partner Dunja Koch confirmed the law firm is no longer working for Elbit Systems and will not do so in the future. This came after a two year direct action campaign that involved repeatedly spray painting the law firm’s London office.

MLL Legal formerly listed Elbit Systems as a client of their ‘merger & acquisition’ services. The law firm is the fifth company to end associations with the Israeli weapons maker in recent months. The increasing number of firms refusing to work with Elbit and the recent sale of Elbit’s Tamworth subsidiary signifies the downfall and isolation of the Israeli weapons maker.

Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest weapons firm, manufactures 85% of Israel’s military drone fleet and land based equipment, as well as bullets, munitions and missiles. Their weaponry is used to commit genocide in Gaza, as stated by the CEO, Bezhalel Mechalis. At Elbit’s 2024 annual investor conference, the company also stated the current genocide is the ‘first digital war’ as they are deploying and experimenting with new technology which connects the different weapons used by the Israeli military.

Palestine Action remains committed to taking direct action against Israel’s weapons trade and those who enable and profit from it.