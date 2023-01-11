Freedom News

Welcome the Darkness

Dark times. The global collapse of ecosystems, the sixth mass
extinction, world food shortages leading to social collapse, the
greatest threat humanity has ever faced. Dark indeed. But surely if it
were that bad, if all this were true, if the world were actually dying
people would really be doing something about it. Right?

Well, it turns out the interlinked global ecological crises we are faced
with are not easy problems to fix. Climate change, for example, has been
described by policy analysts as a 'super wicked problem'. ‘Super wicked’
might sound like a 90s rave culture superlative, but it's actually
trying to describe problems that are complex, multi-causal, involve
behaviour change, but are also urgent and have no central authority
capable of dealing with them. However, what this really points to is
that things need to change in a big way. Climate change is not a policy
problem. Tinkering, TED talks and technofixes just won't cut the
mustard. It demands radical systemic change.

System change can sound a bit vague, so lets be a bit more specific. We
have to end capitalism, the dominant economic system on the planet. To
survive in a capitalist system, economies need to continually grow, and
despite what the billionaire egomaniac space fantasists say, that
inevitably means more resource consumption, more carbon emissions, more
destruction of habitats. De-coupling is the idea that economic growth
can be separated, 'decoupled', from resource consumption and
environmental harm. But it’s like having your cake and eating it. Time
and again it's been shown to be a false hope, propagated by those that
from profit from keeping the current system going (and they don’t just
want their cake, they want yours too!). In reality capitalism just isn't
compatible with preserving the planet's life support systems.
But capitalism is a tired, cruel excuse for an economic system anyway,
exploiting the many to benefit the few and founded on bizarre outdated
myths. '', for example, is the idea that all human
activity is compelled by selfish motives, that the only reason you would
help anyone or do anything at all is if it ultimately benefited you. In
some ways it's a simple solution to the complex, intriguing problem of
what drives human behaviour. But it's just not true. Altruism and
cooperation don't just exist in human relations, they are actually
fundamental to the evolutionary theories that have been abused to
justify selfish individualism. 'Rational utility maximisation' takes
these ideas of ultimate selfish motivation and uses them as the basis
for economics. It says that each of us acts in a rational way, always
seeking to maximise our wealth. But again, it has been demonstrated many
times that this isn't what people actually do. If you want to know more
about these ideas and how they have been debunked, look them up on your
favourite non-evil-world-dominance-obsessed search engine.

What these concepts really represent is the idea that humans are
fundamentally selfish bastards. Their advocates say that the only way we
can prevent society from collapsing into a Lord of the Flies type
scenario and regressing to the stone age is by harnessing our selfish
drives for the collective good. If the logic of that doesn't sound quite
right, that's because it's totally batshit! But spreading and sustaining
these dark myths allow the rich and powerful to stay at the top. To be
fair they've done a pretty good job. By convincing us of misanthropy,
the idea that humans are inherently bad, they prevent us from believing
in the possibility of change.

Ok so capitalism has got to go, but ‘what's the alternative?’ I hear you
ask. There is no alternative! Or at least that's the response usually
thrown back at you. As if capitalism were the ultimate, optimal way of
organising society, the so called 'end of history'. It's true that
capitalism has a powerful hold over our collective imaginations, a world
beyond it sometimes seems like the stuff of fantasy. This is summed up
neatly by the term 'capitalist realism', the idea that capitalism
prevents us from conceiving of any alternative. But capitalism itself is
a fairy tale, albeit a particularly grim(m), dark and somewhat
depressing one. To jump to another metaphorical genre, it seems like we
are entrenched in a kind of zombie capitalism: No one really believes in
it, it's no longer really alive, but still it stumbles on, refusing to
die.

As hard as it might be to imagine, things can change, and in the past
enormous apparently inconceivable change has happened. To borrow from
the wisdom of Ursula Le Guinne:

“We live in capitalism. Its power seems inescapable. So did the divine
right of kings. Any human power can be resisted and changed by human
beings."

But if that wasn't enough, it's not just capitalism that needs to go. We
need to fundamentally change the way we relate to and interact with the
rest of nature. And by 'we' I don't just mean me and you, the person
writing and the person reading this. I mean humans, homo-sapiens, the
whole species (or at least enough of us, imagining, striving and acting
together). I know what you're are thinking: humans haven't exactly got
the best track record of getting their collective shit together. Have
humans ever even really acted together, collectively, intentionally as a
species? Who knows?.. But maybe it's about time we do. And what an
exquisite, enticing thought: that together we can decide our direction,
consider and reflect on our beliefs and desires and shape the future
accordingly.

It's true we've never been here before, we're in uncharted territory. If
we don't know what lies in the darkness ahead, how will we find our way?
“If only you knew the power of the Dark Side...” as someone once said a
long time ago somewhere far far away. We shouldn't be afraid of the
dark, we should embrace it. In darkness lies mystery, possibility and
the beauty of the unknown. Of course we need to learn from history and
not make the same mistakes, but the future is unknown, unknowable even.
Perhaps the only thing we do know with any degree of certainty about the
world future generations will inherit is that, one way or another,
things are going to change and the change is going to be enormous,
unprecedented. Doom mongers’ disaster fantasy, ultrarich posthuman
metaverse of bullshit, or maybe something else, something wonderful.
It's up to us.

The world we, the dreamers, seek isn't perfect, there’s no such thing.
Utopias can be visions to inspire us, but never realities. However, we
can maybe say a few things about what we desire and what we don't. We
don't want billionaires. We want health care, housing, education and
food for everyone. We don't want factory farms. We want humans living in
harmonious relationships with their environments. We don't want
mega-yachts, mega-mansions or megalomaniacs. We want music, dancing,
play and adventure. We don't want mining derivative futures traders. We
want freedom to breathe, wonder and collectively explore ourselves and
the world around us.

As the earth's life systems become destabilised, it seems the human
social world too is entering a new phase, marked by dramatic global
events, ruptures, new formations appearing as old structures dissolve.
Instead of succumbing to misanthropic myths and self fulfilling
prophecies of doom, we need to believe in our potential as a species, to
have the courage to step into the darkness.

“Leave the door open for the unknown, the door into the dark. That’s
where the most important things come from, where you yourself came from,
and where you will go.”
― Rebecca Solnit, A Field Guide to Getting Lost

human, anarchist, cosmic entity

Image: Guy Smallman