Recent Articles
Quartets, December ‘22
Police return rescued beagle puppies to animal testing facility
2 Beagle puppies, affectionately named ‘Love’ and ‘Libby’, have been returned to MBR Acres by Cambridgeshire police after they were seized on Tuesday morning as Animal Rebellion rescued a further 18 dogs from the facility.
Heat the Rich? Part six: British Gas/Centrica
Freedom is republishing a series of six articles by Corporate Watch about the energy cartels.
After a decade of the badger cull activists continue to take action to protect wildlife
It has been 10 years since the badger cull began.
New survey reveals the hidden cost of living in the gig economy this Christmas
20 December 2022: As people across the country struggle with the cost of living crisis this Christmas, a new survey by the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) reveals the extent of its triple impact on platform workers in the gig economy, who are also being hit with plummeting pay and soaring costs.
