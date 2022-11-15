Support Russian anti-war prisoners

The Anarchist Black Cross of Moscow, established in 2003, has supported Russian anarchist and anti-fascist prisoners continuously for almost 20 years.
After Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th, the anti-war movement spread to every corner of Russia with demonstrations and direct actions. During the first 3 months of war, more than 16 000 people were detained in the daily demonstrations. Many got short immediate prison sentences without due process, as well as fines, while also several felony cases were opened. Up to 700 000 have been estimated to have fled the country. As demonstrating has become increasingly difficult, more have begun relying on direct action, such as arson attacks against military call-up centers and sabotage against railways.
A charity who provides free legal advice to asylum seekers in Birmingham and the West Midlands is closing down, despite being financially healthy.
