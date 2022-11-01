Stirk House Hotel, Lancashire, knowingly hosts neo-Nazi conference

Over the weekend, fascist party Patriotic Alternative held a conference at the Stirk House Hotel in Lancashire BB7 4LJ. The hotel was warned about the booking by anti-fascist investigators Red Flare before 10am on Friday morning. They were repeatedly contacted throughout the day, and warned the event would consist of neo-Nazis, racists, anti-Semites and Holocaust deniers.

PA’s leadership were at the hotel from Friday evening and even more PA members started arriving on Saturday morning. PA claim 150 members were at the conference held in the ballroom of Stirk House Hotel, which is usually used for weddings.

PA’s supporters from across the UK and Europe travelled to the conference which was addressed by speakers including Andreas Johannson of the Nordic Resistance Movement, a neo-Nazi group which is banned in Finland and has been linked to multiple murders.

PA has multiple connections to banned neo-Nazi terrorist group National Action, and several PA members are currently charged with crimes including terrorism and hate speech offences. These links were flagged to the hotel by Red Flare.

Speeches at the event were recorded by James Allchurch, a longtime associate of PA’s leader and former BNP youth leader, Mark Collett. Allchurch is currently on trial for stirring up racial hatred after recording a podcast which talked about hanging black and Jewish people.

​​In a livestream on Sunday evening, Collett thanked the Stirk House Hotel staff for their hospitality and described the three course meal the venue served its fascist guests as “like something you would have in an actual restaurant.” Collett said: “My starter was amazing. I had like a duck egg starter and it was just it was really amazing.”

Allan Jones, spokesperson for Red Flare, said:

“By hosting this conference Stirk House has provided a safe space for neo-Nazis to organise and a platform for them to voice their abhorrent views unchallenged. Does the hotel management have sympathies with their politics? Until Stirk House Hotel clarifies if they support this fascist party we would suggest decent people steer clear of this venue.

“Patriotic Alternative is a rapidly growing fascist party, the likes of which we have not seen since the heyday of the British National Party. PA make no qualms about openly promoting anti-Semitism, racism and homophobia and have members previous associated with the now proscribed neo-Nazi group National Action.

“PA are preparing their members for physical violence. These are neo-Nazis who believe they’re preparing for a coming ‘race war’, which they see as an opportunity to realise their fantasies of genocidal violence. Fascists glorify violence for its own sake. Once PA’s members become organised and confident enough, we could see a return to the thuggish street violence of the National Front or British National Party.

“PA supporters openly fantasise about causing harm to or murdering their political opponents and ethnic minorities. We expect some of the individuals PA are radicalising and now training will form the next generation of neo-Nazi terrorists.

“Multiple PA members have shared terrorist manifestos, expressing support for neo-Nazi terrorists, which many of them claim they would act on given the opportunity. These are people who want to use genocidal violence against Jews and other minorities, and are actively working to bring about the conditions that would make this possible.

​​​​​​​“Although PA are careful to promote what they think is a softer, more family-friendly image, their members still harbour the same genocidal ambitions. PA are vile Hitler obsessives who are grooming the next generation of neo-Nazi terrorists using the services of big tech companies like YouTube. PA have also attracted numerous former members of the banned neo-Nazi group National Action.”