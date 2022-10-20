24 people dead off the coast of Morocco

Search and rescue (SAR) failures off Morocco result in the deaths of more than 20 people
On October 13th Alarm Phone alerted the Spanish coastguard to a boat in distress and adrift, carrying 56 people. The Spanish Salvamento confirmed that the Moroccan coastguard was conducting the operation, yet only thirty people were rescued the following day. An entire day of ‘communication’ and delegation indirectly inflicted death: the failure to carry out swift SAR operations illustrates a policy-directed lack of human compassion, which violates international maritime laws.
Over 100 people, coming from Libya and Tunisia, have been rescued already this week by the civil fleet
Image: Charlie Day, published under CC BY-ND 2.0