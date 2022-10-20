24 people dead off the coast of Morocco

Our blockbuster memoir of the Greek Robin Hood is out now!

Recent Articles

Victory for domestic and sexual abuse charity counsellors over ‘gig economy’ UVW members working as counsellors for Solace Women’s Aid won a legal battle over their employment status on Monday when a judge ruled that the charity had misclassified them as self-employed independent contractors when in reality they were workers, under s.230(3)(b) of the Employment Rights Act 1996.

London squatting opportunity of the week – shop will Eat itself In the second installment of Freedom's woeful rip-off of a much more successful column, to commemorate 10 years since the criminalisation of squatting in residential buildings, George F glibly presents housing opportunities for those who would wish to take them.

BREAKING: Judge throws out case against the Bristol 3 who shut down Israeli arms firm Judge declares the activists NOT GUILTY and rules ‘no case to answer’ as Elbit failed to prove their activities were lawful.

Notes from the US Freedom’s long-running US correspondent Louis Further does his monthly roundup of some of the lesser-known stories that have emerged over the last few weeks.