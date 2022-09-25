Reports of Iranian state using ambulances to transport security forces and arrest protestors

After the killing of Mahsa Amini by the Iranian ‘morality police’, over 80 cities have been in revolt and the state has killed at least 54 people.
There is video evidence of ambulances being used by the Iranian government to transport security forces:
This video shows protestors pulling a security agent out of an ambulance:
This ambulance enters a police station:
The protestors are decommissioning them, we need to be vigilant against state propaganda in these times when people are rising up:
Si Tex