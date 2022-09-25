Reports of Iranian state using ambulances to transport security forces and arrest protestors

After the killing of Mahsa Amini by the Iranian ‘morality police’, over 80 cities have been in revolt and the state has killed at least 54 people.

There is video evidence of ambulances being used by the Iranian government to transport security forces:

This video shows protestors pulling a security agent out of an ambulance:

مردم، ماموران جمهوری‌اسلامی را از آمبولانس بیرون کشیدند.

جمهوری‌اسلامی سالهاست از آمبولانس برای سرکوب و بازداشت معترضین استفاده می‌کند و درنهایت زمانی‌که مردم مانع عبور آن‌ها میشوند، عوامل پروپاگاندایش معترضین را محکوم می‌کنند به آسیب رساندن به بیماران. pic.twitter.com/XFzRmyNiQd — +۱۵۰۰تصویر (@1500tasvir) September 21, 2022

This ambulance enters a police station:

ویدیو دیگری که اثبات می‌کند جمهوری‌اسلامی از آمبولانس به عنوان ماشین سرکوب استفاده میکند. بازداشت‌شده‌ها را در گنبد با آمبولانس داخل کلانتری می‌بردند. pic.twitter.com/0mcURFsg0r — +۱۵۰۰تصویر (@1500tasvir) September 22, 2022

The protestors are decommissioning them, we need to be vigilant against state propaganda in these times when people are rising up:

Si Tex

Image: فدراسيون عصر آنارشيسم Federation of Anarchism Era