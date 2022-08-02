Freedom News

Direct action stops eviction in Manchester

News,

Last week, an attempted eviction in Whalley Range, Manchester, was blocked by collective action. When bailiffs turned up to evict a tenant on Thursday 28th July, she immediately responded by contacting Greater Manchester Tenants Union, who were quickly able to mobilise around ten people to attend the scene. After a stand-off that continued for several hours, the bailiffs withdrew.

The successful direct action marks the second victory in two weeks for the union, as the previous week had seen a group of tenants assemble on July 19th, one of the hottest days of the year, to deliver a demand letter to a letting agent that had been charging unjustified fees. Within a few hours, the money had been refunded.

~ Cautiously Pessimistic

 

Image: Greater Manchester Tenants Union