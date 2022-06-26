Upcoming titles on anarchism

Across the broader anarchist and left publishing industry there’s a number of books coming out over the next few months on the subject of anarchism which may be worth keeping an eye out for. Some titles, particularly from AK and PM, will be released in ebook format but may not initially by available as paperbacks, depending on shipping and launch schedules. Approx paperback prices are included as a general guide.

June

Overcoming Capitalism (ISBN 978-1849354707, 400pp, £16.78, AK) by Tom Wetzel attempts to rework the strategies of trade union movements for the 21st century. Rejecting the “peace” that has characterised decades of slow retreat, he instead looks to libertarian socialism and the empowerment of grassroots activists for inspiration.

Islam and Anarchism: Relationships and Resonances (ISBN 978-0745341927, 352 pages, £19.99, Pluto) by Mohamed Abdou makes an original attempt to draw on both Islamic and anarchist texts to argue for the possibilities of an anti-authoritarian and spiritual interpretation of its religion.

July

Disaster Anarchy: Mutual Aid and Radical Action (ISBN: 978-0745340456, 256pp, £19.99, Pluto) by Rhiannon Firth looks at anarchist responses to major disasters such as Hurricane Sandy and Covid-19. Governments have repeatedly been left wanting in crisis situations over recent years, with mutual aid and solidaristic solutions plugging the gaps to great effect, often surprising the mainstream.

August

War and Peace (ISBN 978-1849354684, 625pp, £21.61, AK) is one of Pierre-Joseph Proudhon’s best books but perhaps the least well known in the English-speaking world. This translation aims to open up both our understanding of Proudhon’s mature works as well as a window on mid-nineteenth century international relations and the history of international thought.

The Modern Crisis (ISBN 978-1849354462, 196pp, £12.20, AK) by Murray Bookchin reissues four key essays by the influential and forward thinking social ecologist dealing with an oncoming ecological and social disaster that has only gotten closer since his death.

Anarchic Agreements: A Field Guide to Collective Organizing (ISBN 978-1629639635, 128pp, £12.16, PM) is a collected work with Ruth Kinna, Alex Prichard, Thomas Swann, and Seeds for Change. Aiming to be “a quintessential field guide for the revolution” it focuses on everyday practical ideas around how leaderless groups operate, balance power and maintain themselves.

September

Images of Class: Operaismo, Autonomia and the Visual Arts, 1962-1988 (ISBN 978-1839765292, 448pp, £25, Verso) by Jacopo Galimberti examines the influence of Workerism and autonomia on visual artists such as the members of Archizoom, Gordon Matta-Clark and Gianfranco Baruchello. This book focuses on the aesthetic and cultural discourse developed by three generations of militants (including Mario Tronti, Antonio Negri, Bifo and Silvia Federici), and how it was appropriated by artists, architects, graphic designers and architectural historians such as Manfredo Tafuri.

October

Practical Anarchism: A Guide for Daily Life (ISBN: 978-0745344928, 160pp, £14.99, Pluto) by Scott Branson looks at large and small ways in which anarchists act and frame their lives. Branson offers a host of handy tips and suggestions for all ages.

No Pasaran! Antifascist Dispatches From a World in Crisis (ISBN 978-1849354820, £18.99, AK) by Shane Burley is being published as a joint project with the Institute for Anarchist Studies, and is set to be a sizeable tome with 30 chapters by a wide selection of writers including Talia Lavin, David Renton, Kim Kelly, Geo Maher and many more.

November

Abolition Revolution (ISBN: 978-0745346519, 192pp, £14.99, Pluto) by Aviah Sarah Day and Shanice Octavia McBean is a historical, theoretical and practical guide to revolutionary abolitionist politics in Britain. The authors trace the evolution of policing and criminalisation from their colonial roots to their contemporary expression, as found in Prevent and drug laws targeting Black communities. They also draw out a rich history of grassroots resistance.

The State Is the Enemy: Essays on Liberation and Racial Justice (978-1629639680, 192pp, £16, PM) by James Kelman comprises 16 essays laying bare government brutality against all who are deemed of “a lower order.” Drawing parallels between atrocities committed against Kurds by the Turkish State and racist police brutality, and government sanctioned murders in the UK, Kelman shatters the myth of Western exceptionalism.

Active Distro is also bringing out three new titles this year, with various details still tbc:

A Libertarian Reader by Iain McKay will be a set of four volumes aiming to show the real libertarian tradition by presenting texts from anti-state socialists, whether anarchist or not. The texts show the rich tradition associated with “libertarian” and why we should reclaim the word.

Smash The System is the first in an upcoming series on Anarchism and Punk.

And finally, Feminism in The Phillipines essentially does what it says on the tin!

This article first appeared in the Summer-Autumn edition of Freedom journal, available at our online shop for the cost of postage.