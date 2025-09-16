London Anarchist Bookfair 2025: The workshops list

Kae Tempest, Lorenzo Kom’boa Ervin and Peter Gelderloos will be among the performers and speakers at this year’s big anarchist get-together

With the bookfair nearly upon us—this Saturday 20 September— Freedom threw a few messages at the organisers, who have kindly gotten back to us with the workshops schedule, fresh off the spreadsheet.

The event, which is taking place at the Leake Street (or Waterloo) Tunnel, near Waterloo Station, is hosting its usual wide assortment of stalls, including our own venerable table, AK Press, Housmans, Agit Press, Dog Section Press, the Anarchist Review of Books, PM Press and many more.

But no bookfair is complete without people having a good old try at putting the world to rights in the form of a workshop or breakout room, and with more than 20 events across four rooms ranging from sex work decriminalisation to radical singing and urban liberation, visitors will be spoiled for choice.

Full programmes with room numbers and pointers for where to go will be available on the day, but below is your at-a-glance guide to what’s happening when. All details, as ever, are subject to change so double check on the day!

10am

Learning from Capitalism’s Past and Confronting Future Challenges | Old Moles Collective

A presentation and discussion on capitalism’s history and the threats to our future through environmental crises and war.

A journey to TOTAL LIBERATION and VEGANARCHY | Autonomous Animal Action

Solidarity with our fellow animals is not too much to ask. Join us for a discussion on how we can create a multi-species world.How can we create a radical antispeciesist pathway? What skills and tools do we need?

11.30am

Anarchism and Anti-War Resistance in Russia | Antti Rautiainen

Thousands of Russians have been opposing the invasion of Ukraine. During the first month of protests against the war, 15 000 people were detained. Small street actions are still taking place, although they are heavily persecuted. More than 300 people have been imprisoned for anti-war activities, including six anarchists and antifascists. How can we support the movement?

The Mimeo Revolution | Aloes books

Talking about the history, mechanics and technology of the stencil and spirit duplicator, with hands-on demonstrations to include using typewriters, scribes and both stencil and spirit duplicating machines.

Global Ecology not Global Economy: What can we learn from the history of the 1990s eco-anarchist direct action movement? | Mayday Rooms

The archive and meeting space is whipping out its girthy documents for people to look at and discuss.

Decrim! What? Why? How? | Decrim Now

Exploring the fight for decriminalisation of sex work, the movement’s history, and its current manifestation in the UK and beyond. Offering a historical perspective as well as practical steps for change, the workshop seeks to empower attendees with knowledge and next steps, whether they are sex workers, allies, or allies-in-development.

1pm

The Apocalypse All Over Again | Peter Gelderloos

Exploring ecological crisis’s roots in colonial capitalism and the State and how collective memory, mutual aid, ecosystems of revolt, and rooted networks can transform how we understand the urgent question of survival. The author will discuss examples from the UK, Catalunya, North and South America

From rage to insurrection | Earth First!

What can we learn from successful radical ecological direct action in the past? What worked, what didn’t, and how can we encourage more of the good stuff, and get over appealing to governments and corporations to do the right thing? And when is the moment to stop discussing and fight back, navigating questions of grand strategy versus insurrectionary joy?

Solidarity Economy as Strategy | Solidarity Economy

How we can build collective power to survive and overcome capitalism? The solidarity economy – a pluralist framework which can include cooperatives, unions, mutual aid and much more – offers a framework for surviving together while also building systems and infrastructure for a better world, based on values of cooperation, solidarity and mutual support.

2.15pm

Social Revolution | Andrewism

The radical writer, vlogger and Solarpunk advocate will be talking on this, that and the other.

Prisoners Solidarity

Catching up on who’s in need of support, how to do so, and most likely writing a supportive letter.

Punx of Colour, solidarity and collective organising: The story of Decolonise Fest | Decolonise Fest

Taking an opportunity, following the big event earlier this month, to reflect on the DIY project.

Radical Singing | Red and Black Song Club and Song Bloc

Singing and discussion session. Join in and learn about the history behind the songs. No experience necessary and children welcome! The Red and Black Song Club is based in Glasgow and celebrates songs of working class struggle, anti-fascism and resistance. Song Bloc brings together various singers from Fire Choir, Trans Chorus, Stop Shopping Choir and F*Choir.

3.30pm

Kae Tempest – Satellite stage

Tempest, fresh off his latest album Self Titled, will be performing a range of his works.

Solidarity work in Palestine with the International solidarity movement | ISM

Hear from activists who’ve been doing solidarity work in Palestine and find out how you can get involved. The ISM was founded during the second intifada and has since then brought internationals to Palestine to stand in support of communities struggling against the Zionist regime.

How to start a union in your place | Draughts Workers Union

Come hear from the Draughts Workers Union on what steps they took to build a fighting union in their workplace, and how you can do the same in your job. How to map your workplace, have 1v1 conversation, find key leaders, and get ready to strike.

Solidarity not Charity? | Bad Apple Magazine

Based on interviews with former guests and volunteers of an anarchist shelter for migrants and refugees with no recourse to public funds, the workshop will look in depth at some of the complex power dynamics in practical solidarity across borders.

4.45pm

Lorenzo Kom’boa Ervin

The US anarchist and former Black Panther will speak on the continuing necessity of black anarchism, and about building a new anti-fascist movement, recognising the importance of black anti-fascist movements of the 1960s and 1970s that created the National Committees to Combat Fascism. He will discuss how understanding European colonialism, and its maltreatment of African peoples, is important to any discussion of Fascism. The talk will be followed by a Q and A session.

Genocide Panel (Palestine and Sudan)

Discussing two of the most lethal situations in world politics today. Panel details being finalised,

Anti raids and migrant solidarity: resisting changing types of violence | Anti-Raids London

Violence from the state and the street against migrants is rising and converging. As the landscape of violence changes we have to grow and be flexible to meet it. We’re bringing together a coalition of London anti raids groups to share knowledge and skills, and think together with attendees about strengthening networks to keep all our neighbours safe.

Fighting for our right to the city | Festival For Urban Liberation: Aylesbury Campaign, Lesnes Occupation, Housing Action Southwark and Lambeth, London Renters Union

Grassroots organising for housing access to everyone. We are fighting against flying rents, attacks on council houses, ethnic cleansing in the estates and housing in London turning from a common to a commodity. The city’s sterilised urban space, ghost like empty buildings, deserted areas rotting as tokens of the stock market, are reclaimed for our right to live a life worth living.

