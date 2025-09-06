Milan: 50 thousand march for Leoncavallo and social spaces

Eviction of historic social centre sparks one of city’s largest mobilisations in years

~ Cristina Sykes ~

At least 50,000 people filled the streets of Milan on Saturday 6 September in defence of Leoncavallo, the historic social centre evicted last month, and to demand the survival of self-managed spaces across Italy.

The mobilisation began at midday at Stazione Centrale, with several thousand moving towards Porta Venezia. Early actions included a transfeminist bloc entering the “Pirellino” construction site owned by real estate giant Coima, denouncing luxury housing projects. Activists unfurled a banner reading: “Whose city do you think this is? Against the bosses’ city.”

By afternoon, the march swelled to tens of thousands. From the lead truck, banners proclaimed “Hands off the city” and “Leoncavallo: 50 more years.” The “Antifascist Mothers of Leoncavallo” marched at the front, followed by collectives from Rome, Naples and the North-East. Chants echoed in the streets and smoke flares were seen as the march pressed on towards the city centre.

Police initially blocked access to Piazza Duomo in full riot gear. But confronted with the sheer numbers, they retreated, and the crowd surged into the square. “The Red League was born against speculation 50 years ago”, one speaker told Radio Onda d’Urto. “Today we face the same enemies—greedy developers and a repressive state”.

The day was punctuated by interventions from trade unionists, Palestinian organisers and comrades from social centres nationwide. A statement from the occupied social centre Lambretta declared: “Leoncavallo is untouchable. We are the city against the bosses, against the politics of securitarian control, against speculation and evictions. Milan will not be sold—it will be defended”.

Images: Radio Onda d’Urto