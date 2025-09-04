Anarchist News Review: Can Polanski save the Greens? Would that change anything?

An out and proud leftie is now in the leadership role, but while it’s refreshing to hear something other than flat-out bigotry, the political and economic pressures haven’t changed …
Mike and Simon get into the weeds of how party politics is shifting, with both mainstream parties seemingly on the path to irrelevancy in their bids to placate the far-right while Reform mops up and the left begins reforming with two bids of its own. But is any of this suggesting a possibility of change, or even a deviation from the seemingly suffocating direction of travel?