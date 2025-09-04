Anarchist News Review: Can Polanski save the Greens? Would that change anything?

Find thousands of titles, including our latest book Fight For a New Normal - Anarchism and mutual aid in the Covid-19 pandemic crisis

Recent Articles

Sumud flotilla heads to Gaza “to break the blockade and stop the genocide” While Israel brands it as ‘terrorism’, Genoa dockworkers threaten mass action should the flotilla be intercepted ~ Santiago Navarro F, Avispa Midia ~ As the Sumud Flotilla sails through the Mediterranean, Israel’s stance has been swift, threatening to label its crew, from more than 44 countries, as terrorists and to arrest and imprison them.

Mass defiance of Palestine Action ban “will not be silenced” by home raids Defend Our Juries say 1,000 people signed up for Saturday’s mass disobedience in London ~ Scott Harris ~ Defend Our Juries (DOJ) has pledged the “largest ever day of defiance” of the Palestine Action ban this Saturday, after seven key members were arrested in home raids by counter-terrorism police.

Countering the far-right ‘March for Life’ A coalition of feminist, migrant and left groups is preparing to oppose the annual Christian fundamentalist march in London ~ Blade Runner ~ This Saturday, 6 September, the annual anti-abortion March for Life UK will once again take place in central London.

Germany: Heavy repression at Rhinemetall anti-militarist demonstration Hundreds arrested in a mass kettle of march closing action camp against the arms industry ~ Gabriel Fonten ~ Police in Cologne, Germany used heavy handed tactics on Saturday (30 August) against a peaceful mass march concluding an anti-militarist camp in the city.