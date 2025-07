Find thousands of titles, including our latest book Fight For a New Normal - Anarchism and mutual aid in the Covid-19 pandemic crisis

Recent Articles

Maja T suspends hunger strike as pressure mounts to reverse extradition Antifascist in critical condition as father delivers mass petition to German foreign ministry ~ Alisa-Ece Tohumcu ~ After forty days, Maja T has suspended their hunger strike due to deteriorating health conditions.

You cannot arrest an Arsène Lupin! A tribute to Maurice Leblanc’s ‘gentleman thief’, an anarchistic cultural icon ~ Maurice Schuhmann ~ On July 15, 1905, the first story featuring the gentleman thief Arsène Lupin was published in the French popular science magazine Je sais tout.

Notes from the US: This is what impunity looks like There is increasing evidence that the MAGA cult was always prepared to break the law when it suits them ~ Louis Further ~ Last weekend saw the first major loss of life whose severity was partially caused by the MAGA/Trump/DOGE cuts to public services: over 120 people died at a summer camp in Texas where

Applause and abuse at the Durham Miners’ Gala The event showed working class solidarity—but also the rising tensions in a Reform-supporting County ~ Tom Brown ~ It was an early start for Durham Miners’ Gala, these islands’ largest gathering of the working class.