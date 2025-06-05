Anarchist News Review: Budgets, Palestine organising and Reform Doge’ing repsonsibility

Find thousands of titles, including our latest book Fight For a New Normal - Anarchism and mutual aid in the Covid-19 pandemic crisis

Recent Articles

Poland: Presidential victory for Trump’s candidate Although the role is symbolic, Karol Nawrocki will continue to block any liberal reform while fascism gains ground ~ Nikita Ivansky ~ After the first presidential election polls were published on Sunday, it seemed like Polish society had just dodged the bullet—the far-right Karol Nawrocki trailed the centrist Rafał Trzaskowski by only 1%.

Colin Jerwood R.I.P. The Conflict frontman was one of the few who walked the punk walk as much as they talked it ~ Phil ~ Colin Jerwood, frontman and organiser of legendary anarcho-punk band Conflict, has passed away after a short illness, his family said in a statement released yesterday.

Surge in organising for Palestine in London The escalation of opposition, as Israel intensifies its attack on Gaza, is especially inconvenient for the UK government ~ Scott Harris ~ The last several weeks have witnessed a surge in organising in support of Palestine in London.

Remembering the Beanfield, 40 years on The state targeted people living on the road because it was anarchy in action and it was working ~ Neil Goodwin ~ Today marks the 40th anniversary of one of the darkest days in contemporary British history, when a convoy of 150 vehicles heading to the 1985 people’s free festival at Stonehenge was ambushed in