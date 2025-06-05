Anarchist News Review: Budgets, Palestine organising and Reform Doge’ing repsonsibility

Andy Meinke joins us for the weekly waffle, looking this week at Labour’s thrashing about as it tries to simultaneously backtrack on wildly unpopular cuts, puff up its capital and defence spending credentials, and maintain an air of parsimonious penny pinching.
As billions are set to be put aside for yet more BAE subsidies, the question arises as to whether the anti-war campaigning on Palestine will energise broader peace activism, while at a lower level the newly-installed Reform councils are bracing for inspections of their coffers. Is that going anywhere? Probably not.