Anarchist News Review: Labour U-turns, wild camping and the PKK’s end

Under intense public pressure the government appears to be rolling back at least one of its unpopular policies in the form of the winter fuel tax, and in a victory for grassroots efforts David Lammy has (belatedly) realised supporting genocide might be bad for his legacy.
But the direction of travel remains largely the same, directed by neoliberal and elite pressures that are also slowly reasserting themselves within the US administration. The disciplining of government, shown at its most direct under Liz Truss, is more insdious against Trump (while counting Starmer as a loyal vassal).