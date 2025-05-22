Anarchist News Review: Labour U-turns, wild camping and the PKK’s end

Find thousands of titles, including our latest book Fight For a New Normal - Anarchism and mutual aid in the Covid-19 pandemic crisis

Recent Articles

Russia: Anarchist war saboteurs on trial Alexy Rozhkov sentenced to 16 years, Ruslan Sidiki faces life imprisonment for political ‘terrorism’ charges ~ Josie Ó Súileabháin ~ In the military court of Yekaterinburg, Alexy Rozhkov was sentenced to 16 years yesterday (May 20th) for setting fire to a military enlistment office.

Abolishing the family: A survivor’s perspective The family is marketed as a safe space, a place of love and mutual care, but this is not supported by the data—How do we bring our experiences of mutual support networks to the centre of society?

PKK dissolution: The long goodbye to vanguardism The move reflects a broader strategic vision embracing gender liberation, pluralism, and local democracy ~ Blade Runner ~ The formal announcement of the PKK’s dissolution has sparked mixed reactions among Turkey’s Kurds and international supporters.

Upcoming Anarchist Books for 2025 We round up some of the titles to keep an eye out for, from retrospectives on punk social centres in London to the lives of brilliant organisers and mutual aid that thrives in the wake of wildfires.