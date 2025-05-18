Upcoming Anarchist Books for 2025

We round up some of the titles to keep an eye out for, from retrospectives on punk social centres in London to the lives of brilliant organisers and mutual aid that thrives in the wake of wildfires.

Born of Struggle, Living in Hope: The Anarcho-Punk Lives of the Centro Iberico

by Nick Soulsby

PM Press (Oct)

192 pages | £14.99

The Centiro Iberico in London Notting Hill was for many years at the heart of Spanish anarchism in exile. Lasting for 12 years, it became a legendary music venue and the base of operations for civil war veterans such as Miguel García García, benefitting from its links to political punk through to its loss to gentrification in the 1980s construction boom. Soulsby analyses the centre and its importance to solidarity groups in Britain and Spain.

Love and revolution: A Politics for the Deep Commons

by Matt York

Manchester University Press (Jun)

216 pages | £25

York brings classical and contemporary anarchist thought into a dialogue with a global cross-section of ecological, anti-capitalist, feminist and anti-racist activists – discussing real-life examples of the loving-caring relations that underpin many contemporary struggles.

Associational Anarchism: Towards a Left-Libertarian Conception of Freedom

by Chris Wyatt

Manchester University Press (3 Jun. 2025)

224 pages | £25

Wyatt’s theory of political economy aims to unite the public sphere of citizenship with the private sphere of production in a system of communal ownership, through a scheme of self-governing horizontal networks held together by libertarian politics.

Another War is Possible: Militant Anarchist Experiences in the Antiglobalization Era

by Tomas Rothaus & CrimethInc

PM Press (Jun)

448 pages | £26.99

Rothaus, who was active and present for many of the major events of the anti-globalisation movement around the turn of the Millennium, follows him through his early days as a militant across three continents.

Red Flag Warning: Mutual Aid and Survival in California’s Fire Country

Edited by Dani Burlison and Margaret Elysia Garcia

AK Press

184 pages | £13

Named after the term for a high fire risk, Red Flag Warning explores fires in rural and urban Northern California. It examines relationships to place and community and the importance of mutual aid, organising, community care, land stewardship, and resilience.

A Continuous Struggle: The Revolutionary Life of Martin Sostre

by Garrett Felber

AK Press

424 pages | £27

Sostre (1923-2015), from East Harlem, was an anarchist and key figure in black radicalism in the latter half of the 20th century as a campaigner, jailhouse lawyer, bookseller and political thinker. A lifelong organiser against all forms of oppression, his decades of activism are recounted by Felber in what is the first biography to have been written about him.

Active Distribution meanwhile has the following due out over the summer:

The Continuing Appeal of Nationalism, by Fredy Perlman

Why Anarchists Abstain from Elections, by Tommy Lawson

Against History Against Leviathan, by Freddy Perlman

New Times, by Peter Kropotkin

Society of the Spectacle and Comments, by Guy Debord

Storming Heaven, by Roger Yates (Fiction)

All Hands on Deck, by Jan Goodey

The People’s War in Rojava (with new intro and update)

Anarchist Techno Attacks, by Crimethinc

Kropotkin Escapes

And Freedom Press has two books confirmed for this year:

Housing: An Anarchist Approach

by Colin Ward

Continuing our series refreshing some of Ward’s key works. Ward produced some of the most influential anarchist writing to come out of Britain in the latter part of the 20th century, and housing was a specialist topic, taking in thoughts on squatting, tower life, self build and urban planning with a laser focus on the question of how we can, and should, be participants in the lifecycles of our own homes.

Everything Continues: Anarchism and the Greek Financial Crisis

by Neil Middleton

Turmoil in Greece following the 2008 financial crisis was of a different order to that of anywhere else in Europe, lasting throughout the 2010s and destroying much of its economy. At the heart of popular revolt against the catastrophe was Europe’s most militant anarchist milieu, a force potent enough to control parts of Athens and overwhelm police lines, an embedded reality in the life of the nation. Neil Middleton examines the circumstances that led to this riotous assembly and how the anarchists’ story played out over a decade of tumult.

This article first appeared in the Summer 2025 issue of Freedom Journal