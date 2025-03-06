Irrational terror & the bullshit factory

Liberals continue to prove the willing, if snarky, foot-soldiers of fascism

~ Sourdough ~

Political reality is changing at ever-quickening speeds, it seems: the newly emboldened and ascendant fascists in the United States and abroad are making a continuing effort to produce one calamity and crisis after the next, creating a perpetual stream of never-ending sorrow and bad news. It is a perpetual assault on the psyche of resistance, whipping up the reactionary base with grand promises of the immaterial and symbolic to their great excitement. With the glacial pattern of the neoliberal order firmly wiped away to be replaced with the cult of action, one can only imagine this mass production of spectacle will only increase in speed and scope to maintain the current fervour.

This is the bullshit factory, and this never-ending deluge is no doubt to the benefit of the fascists, who have always gained from the suspension of critical thinking and general confusion, allowing them to provoke their foot-soldiers and adherents into a permanent hateful euphoria.

Amidst all this, the sole remaining project of the liberal order is to find a rational basis for this fascist terror that is now about to befall us. They weave hidden webs of complexity into fascist thought, developing their justifications for them in their opining for it to make any logical sense. This search for logic in absolute nihilism defies the central feature of fascism as an ideology itself: that of the inherent lack of a political strategy or thought.

This seems to be the hardest thing for the liberal to grasp about fascism, its sheer irrationality. Even at the end of things they are left pointing their fingers to happily and obediently inform their curated opposition among the bourgeoisie that what the fascists are doing is illegal, unable to grasp that the law has always been a single and simple flexible mould for capital’s extraction. The fascists mass produce irrationality, begging for someone to waste the time necessary to thoroughly dissect even a piece of it, allowing their argument to legitimise itself in the wider debate.

Thus liberals continue to prove the willing, if snarky, foot-soldiers of fascism. The photochemical smog from the fascist’s bullshit factory will choke the world, but nobody among the entire liberal camp will contest their right to operate it. This has been proven quite succinctly already in their response to the enduring genocide in Gaza or any other intermittent crime perpetuated around the world by the bourgeoisie. The liberal’s argument against fascism is solely that it lacks civility, for they do not disagree with fascism’s program until its consequences have already come home to stare them in the eye, if even then. They demand a rational basis for terror, not an end to terror. They make the few snappy remarks they are allowed and try their best to prove that they can extract the final frozen drops of profit for the rich in a much more dignified and calm way. They may never understand fascism because they are both its embryo and enabler, the handlers of reaction.

Fascism cannot be countered by trying to understand it. It resists analysis because it is nothing but the bluntest tool of the bourgeoisie to beat humanity wit in their times of greatest crisis. It is a purely irrational force of accumulation. Fascism is not something to be fought through debate or logic but by any means necessary; its violence will never be matched with words or any number of pens. Fascism can never be negotiated with, try as the liberals may. The liberals seek a truce with a raging inferno that threatens to consume the planet, feeding it even as it rampages and burns them alive. The time for reforms and measures of words has passed, and fascism and its master capital must be ruthlessly opposed on all fronts. There is no truce with capital’s entropy, no truce with the inferno. We must sidestep the bullshit and spectacle along with all hopes of reform to build a better future, against all gods and against all masters.