Freedom seeks contributions to May print issue

The title theme this time: “Our Power”

Fascism is growing rapidly and the state looms large as a hostile power. It’s easy to forget that we are far more powerful in potential.

In the next print issue of Freedom, we would like to foreground your stories about times you or your movement has felt powerful.

How have you made things happen – or stopped things happening? What kinds of collective power have you mobilised for your achievements? How did you successfully deal with being opposed by the power of the state, or other authoritarian forces like corporations? What help can your story offer people who feel powerless right now?

Please send send submissions (between about 800-1600 words) to editor@freedompress.org.uk by 1 April.