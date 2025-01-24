In pictures: Land occupation against HS rail in France

A new zone to defend, La Guinguette Vaillante opposes the destruction of natural habitats north of Toulouse

~ from La Grappe ~

A few minutes from the city centre of Saint-Jory, with walking access to the rail lines and their construction site, La Guinguette Vaillante (“The Valiant Tavern”) is built in an enclave of vegetation where the fauna and flora of Haute-Garonne grow happily and sing in unison. This place is an effective opposition to the Bordeaux-Dax-Toulouse High Speed ​​Line project, and the result of refusing the system, concrete, obedience, and oppression.

We will tell you more about it when you come to meet us but basically, this project is: 327 km of route between Bordeaux and Toulouse, 4,800 hectares of artificial land including 2,850 hectares of forests and 8 designated Natura 2000 zones, hundreds of expropriations, public surveys where unfavourable opinions were over 90%, 14 billion Euros, unbridled extractivism…

All that to gain 1 hour between Bordeaux and Toulouse and thus connect Paris to Toulouse in 3 hours. Speed ​​being priceless, you will have understood that this project is like all those that we are starting to get used to: really shitty.

The estate has a beautiful west-facing terrace allowing you to observe magnificent sunsets behind the canal, which delimits the end of our territory. It has a perfectly maintained garden, a shower and two toilets without connection to the sewer system. Electricity on site, access to water, indoor but unheated swimming pool.

Tired of Muggles who just walk, the occupation comes to life on different levels: in the air through the trees, on and under the ground, or in a most certain fluidity, sailing on the water.

Week after week, the home expands and prospers in resourcefulness thanks to salvage from the old capitalist world, which does not deprive itself of throwing away and dumping in abundance objects that are still usable!

Populated by big fat lice who say “ACAB”, the Guinguette defines itself as a place of life and organisation that is anti-authoritarian, anti-capitalist, anticipatory, antelope and anti-fascist.

Here, we build functional and practical common places, responding to the needs and laziness of the moment The ACABanlieu expands every day with the ACABourbier which leads us to the ACABache and the ACABalcon via the ACABunker. From time to time, the cops come to visit us so if you plan to drop anchor at the Guinguette, bring your most attractive balaclava or your most beautiful neck warmer.