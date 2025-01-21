Rojava: Civilians defy Turkish bombing to defend Tishrin dam

Despite deadly airstrikes and international silence, hundreds are risking their lives to protect a vital infrastructure

~ Blade Runner ~

Over the past two weeks, thousands of civilians in northeastern Syria have been carrying out a human shield operation at Tishrin dam, enduring drone attacks that have killed over ten civilians and injured dozens, including journalists documenting the atrocities. The vigils come in response to increased attacks by Turkish drones and warplanes, and have been bolstered by convoys of hundreds from across northern Syria.

The Tishrin Dam is a key provider of water and electricity to Rojava that connects the strategic city of Manbij to surrounding regions via the Euphrates crossings, including the Qara Qozak bridge. In December, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) launched operations in Manbij, briefly seizing control. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) countered, reclaiming villages and repelling attempts to disrupt critical supply lines.

Location of Tishrin dam on the frontline (red arrow)

SNA offensives—backed by Turkish artillery and air strikes by drones and fighter jets—have been ultimately threatening with a wider invasion to take Kobane, a historic centre of resistance against ISIS. This offensive has been looming despite US deterrence and has the potential to escalate into one of the most brutal wars in the area since the days of ISIS.

The battered but standing dam has become a symbol of resistance for the Rojava communities. If the dam collapses, the floodwaters could release over 2 billion cubic meters of water, devastating countless villages, farmland, and lives downstream.

The vigils have prompted international expressions of solidarity. Activists blocked flights at Milan Malpensa Airport to protest Turkish airstrikes, while support actions have taken place in cities such as Bern, Hamburg and Paris.

As drone strikes intensify and an invasion looms, grassroots action and international solidarity may prove to be crucial to deter another state-led ethnic cleansing in the tormented region.