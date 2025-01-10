Introduction to the Twenty-First century

Agents of chaos and agents of the automaton in the horizon of mutation

~ Franco ‘Bifo’ Berardi ~

A South African racist named Elon Musk, whom newspapers call the richest man in the world, recently earned another, more interesting, nickname: “an agent of chaos”, the Guardian called him on December 20, echoing a definition that the New York Times had already proposed in 2022.

I think this is an imprecise definition, or at least too simple. I don’t think Musk has the historical function of promoting chaos, except apparently. His political activity, starting with the purchase of Twitter, is aimed at the destruction of the State and public structures built during the modern era. From this point of view, Musk’s project meets that of Steve Bannon and in general of the Trump Administration.

But Musk’s multifaceted activity, in addition to this definitive destruction of the modern order (i.e. the completion of the work begun by Thatcherite liberalism), includes a constructive part: the construction of a system of total control of the global telecommunications system (Starlink), and the creation of interfaces between biological and digital that will make the creation of fully intelligent automatons possible (Neuralink).

A few days ago, the South African racist took a stance on the upcoming German elections in a commentary in Welt Am Sonntag, supporting the Alternative fur Deutschland party. This is not a Nazi party, Musk said, arguing as follows:

“The portrayal of AFD as a far-right party is clearly false, considering the fact that Alice Weidel, the party’s leader, has a same-sex partner who comes from Sri Lanka. Does this sound like Hitler to you?”

The issue deserves to be explored further. It is true that individuals like Donald Trump, or parties like the German ADF appear very different from the Nationalistic Socialist German Workers’ Party. And they are: for starters, Trumpism has erased every reference to socialism, which Hitler had instead preserved, not only in the name of his party, but also in some of the social policies of the Third Reich.

Furthermore, the entire imaginary world that formed the backdrop to Hitler’s regime (the dark colours of the uniforms, the rigidity of the poses, and so on…) has been replaced by the explosion of colour and the carnivalesque excitement of the MAGA crowds.

The severe Gothic style of the territorialised and Protestant industrial bourgeoisie is replaced by the astonishing Baroque of the lumpen-mafia bourgeoisie which, from Berlusconi to Trump, has re-founded power on the spectacular cosmovision.

Should we therefore abandon the assimilation of global Trumpism with Hitler’s Nazism, which the left has perhaps used to frighten the electorate that has gradually become accustomed to not being impressed by the bogeyman of Nazism?

Yes and no.

No, because the revival of the colonialist racial supremacism of the white West is, in fact, the long-term historical function played by the global reactionary movement, of which Trump is the symbol and Musk the main instrument.

The enemy to be exterminated for Hitler were the Jews, while for contemporary racist supremacism the enemy to be exterminated are the immense masses of colonised people who, although incapable of an internationalist political offensive, constitute a danger to Western stability by their mere existence, with their migratory movements, and with their claims for redistribution of global wealth.

The Israeli military, and the Israeli people themselves, appear very different from Hitler’s SS from an aesthetic and political point of view, but they perform the same function as Hitler’s SS when it comes to exterminating the enemies of Western civilisation, which for Hitler were the Jews, and for Israel are instead the colonised who claim the right to survival and possibly to a territory.

The regime that is now unstoppably asserting itself throughout the West is, moreover, the consequence and the full implementation of the economic liberalism that has asserted itself since the 1980s, with the very active collaboration of the European left in its generality.

Liberal democracy has now been swept away everywhere, but the fundamental rule of the destruction of rules (and their replacement with the /absolute rule/ of maximum profit) is confirmed and exalted by those who have made the word ‘freedom’ their slogan, only that it is the freedom of slave-holders.

The left was a dependent function of liberalism in the past phase, when the workers’ movement had to be liquidated. This function was carried out by the left and the Democrats, and for this reason they are and will forever be objects of contempt.

But now the left is disappearing and what is emerging is a regime that no longer has much to do with the fascism of the past. I have long decided to adopt the definition of /Nazi Liberalism/.

The liberal devastation of the social system is the origin of Trumpist racist nationalism, but it is also its North Star.

The declared intention of the most aggressive Nazi Liberals, like Javier Milei, or like Steve Bannon and Elon Musk, is the definitive demolition of public structures (healthcare, education, transportation, etc.) that made social survival possible.

This naturally entails a social extermination, which is already underway and which we will see worsen frighteningly in the coming years. But the social extermination underway within Western countries is only part of the global genocide that is taking place on the border between the North and the South of the world, and which has its bloody symbol in the genocide of the Palestinians.

The era we have entered after October 7 is the era of global genocide — and this era is naturally characterised by the multiplication of chaotic precipitation points. It is evident that the global reactionary movement of which Musk is an expression causes chaotic ruptures in an ever greater number of points on the planet.

But this is only one step in the process that has been set in motion in recent decades, which is both the proliferation of chaos and the creation of a higher Order, which is the order of the Automaton.

The global reactionary movement is today engaged in the devastation of the human world, which is the world of indeterminacy, approximation, analogy and conjunction.

But beyond the chaotic action of the reactionary movement there is a deterministic, digital and connective objective: the Cognitive Automaton is destined to take the place of living chaos.

Musk, if we want, is an agent of political chaos, but political chaos has the function of making possible, in two logically successive (but chronologically contemporary) movements, the elimination of the Human: Genocide of the marginal and mutation of the collective mind for its submission to the Automaton, therefore the establishment of the Automatic Order.

In some programming languages, taking up a concept of the neo-positivist philosopher Rudolf Carnap, we speak of a “functor” as a variable dependent on a mathematical sequence

Outside the computational metaphor, the functor is an agent perfectly compatibilised and synchronised with the global cognitive automaton.

In the first decades of the twenty-first century, the Automaton operated the formatting and synchronisation of the individual minds of individuals belonging to the first connective generation.

Humans have been essentially subjected to the digital order, progressively deprived of characteristics and drives incompatible with the Automaton (such as erotic desire, critical capacity, and essentially expressive singularity).

This mutation cannot occur without enormous suffering, dysphoria, depressive or aggressive psychopathies.

But a part of the human race cannot be formatted and synchronised, and remains on the margins of the production process and the privileged territory.

The unformatted-unsynchronised (which a science fiction writer whose name I will not tell you called daisies) will be progressively exterminated with the instruments of war, hunger, submission to slave labour rhythms impossible for the human organism and with other termination techniques…

This process is the horizon of the twenty-first century, and we already see it clearly outlined in the political lines of Trumpism and in the techno-totalitarian action of which Elon Musk is the linchpin.

A race of functionally superior and emotionally sterilised white males is taking over the levers of technical, economic and military power. No political force can oppose this seizure of power, for the simple reason that it is not a political process, but a techno-cognitive mutation.

Cognitive mutation and genocide are the two decisive processes of this transition.

Cognitive mutation is achieved by subjecting the human mind to a formatting that aims to synchronise the mind’s activity to the rhythm of the automaton.

Inevitably this process of mutation involves suffering.

Think of pathologies such as ADHD, or attention deficit disorder: it is not a pathology, but rather an attempt to adapt and synchronise the mind to the ten thousand times accelerated rhythm of the Infosphere.

Ethical consciousness and erotic sensitivity are remnants of pre-formatted humanity that are rapidly disappearing in the emerging connective generation.

Another emerging characteristic of mutants is the imperception of the pain of others, the effect of the continuous exposure to flows of simulated nervous stimulation, so that the mind tends to no longer distinguish simulations from organisms, and tends to consider suffering bodies as little green men in video games, who do not suffer and if they die can always get back on their feet a moment later.

This is the horizon of the twenty-first century, this is the trend that is unstoppably unfolding.

Climate collapse, geopolitical collapse, social collapse are the ideal environment for this process of mutation, formatting and elimination of residual daisies .

But there is also the possibility (very likely) that the combination of these three collapses will produce the definitive extinction of the human race.

In this case, everything human would finally be erased, and this would allow the realisation of the perfect ideal of the Muskian Order: the unlimited reproduction of the automaton in a territory that has finally been purged of every chaotic and unpredictable element.

That said, we (deserters) know that the unpredictable is not yet erased.

But whereof one cannot speak, it is better to remain silent.

Corrected machine translation from the author’s Substack