Edinburgh: Palestine activists blockade arms factory

Between 2016 and 2020, Leonardo received £7 million from the Scottish Government

~ Scott Harris ~

Palestine Action this morning (10 December) blockaded the Edinburgh premises of weapons company Leonardo, securing themselves to vehicles at both entry gates to the plant on Crewe Road, where parts for Israel’s fighter jets are manufactured.

The blockade held for eight hours and five arrests were made.

The Italian-owned company is one of the world’s biggest arms manufacturers, and the location has been targeted by activists several times. Since 2015, the Edinburgh plant has manufactured the laser-targeting systems for the F-35 jets used by Israel to bomb the Palestinian population of Gaza. Additionally, Leonardo makes parts for Israel’s Apache helicopters, and maintains a partnership with Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest weapons company.

Between 2016 and 2020, Leonardo received £7 million from the Scottish Government, and £786,125 from Scottish Enterprise in 2023.