Recent Articles

Anti-nuke actions in memory of Sébastien Briat Range of decentralised responses across France and Germany mark twentieth anniversary of activist killed by a train carrying radioactive waste ~ Rob Latchford ~ Numerous decentralised actions have been carried out on railway tracks and nuclear industry sites in France and Germany to mark the 20th anniversary of Sébastien Briat’s death.

Trump’s world politics: Bad or worse for Palestine and Ukraine? Trump’s second term could escalate support for Israel’s far-right agenda while cutting American backing for Ukraine, with uncertain outcomes driven by his personal and political gain ~ Blade Runner ~ The result of the United States elections might seem inevitable in hindsight, thanks to the ultra-centrist Democrats doing everything they can to hand the White

Radical Reprint: Conflict and class struggle The anarchist split over the Great War (WW1) burst into print in November 1914, with grave consequences ~ Rob Ray ~ One of the most famous articles Freedom ever carried, at least in historical terms, was a piece by Errico Malatesta, that titan of the Italian anarchist movement, entitled ‘Anarchists Have Forgotten Their Principles‘, in

AntiCOP 2024 concludes with indigenous peoples’ climate proposals Global Meeting for Climate and Life brought together more than 250 delegates from Latin America and around the world ~ from Desinformémonos ~ After five days of work, the Global Meeting for Climate and Life – AntiCOP 2024 concluded in Oaxaca, bringing together more than 250 representatives of the Waorani, Yaqui, Purépecha, Zapotec, Chatino, Mixtec,