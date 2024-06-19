Arms factory invaders told they caused £1million in damage

Palestine Action targeted Elbit subsidiary Instro Precision in Kent

During their 36-hour arrest, police put it to Palestine Action members that their invasion of Elbit Systems’ electro-optics factory in Kent had caused over £1 million in damage, the group said in a press release. Tens of activists stormed the premises in the early hours of Monday (17.6), some blocking entrances and “destroying cables on the outside of the factory”, and others breaking their way inside and “wrecking machinery, computer technology, and parts”. Seven were detained and released on strict bail conditions.

The factory targetted was Instro Precision, a subsidiary of Israeli arms company Elbit Systems, which describes itself as a leading supplier of “support equipment for military and commercial electro-optical sensors”. Besides products for snipers and infantry, Instro also manufactures sights and components for drones and tanks. According to the Campaign Against the Arms Trade, gathered by Palestine Action, Instro Precision was granted over 50 weapons export licenses for sale of arms for military end-use in Israel in a five-year period, mostly weapons sight and target acquisition products.

Last week, Palestine Action and climate group Shut the System claimed joint responsibility for overnight attacks on 20 branches of Barclays Bank in England and Scotland, where they “shattered glass, sprayed paint and stencilled”.