Palestine Action block Elbit’s Shenstone arms factory

Palestine Action takes direct action against Elbit’s Staffordshire factory—if only for a day, there will be cogs in their machines.

Yesterday, at 7.30 am, Palestine Action blocked the roads leading in and out of Elbit’s UAV Engines factory in Shenstone, making access to the Israeli weapons maker impossible. Two activists attached themselves to a vehicle on one side, whilst three others attached themselves to each other using lock on devices. Supporters are waving flags and holding banners which read ‘Stop Arming Israel’ and ‘Shut Elbit Down’.

A Palestine Action spokesperson said:

“By allowing Israel’s weapons trade to continue operating in Britain, the government is aiding and abetting the Gaza genocide. As ordinary people who refuse to be complicit and stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people, we will take direct action to end the operations of Elbit Systems.”

This action comes less than a week after it was officially announced that Elbit was forced to sell their Elite KL factory in Tamworth after sustained direct action. Elite KL’s new owners confirmed to Palestine Action that their board unanimously agreed to terminate all association with Elbit and withdraw from all defence contracts.

UAV Engines manufacture engines which power Israeli military drones, marketed as “battle-tested” on the Palestinian people. The factory is owned by Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest weapons firm, who produce 85% of Israel’s military drone fleet and land-based equipment, as well as munitions, electronic warfare, missiles and more. Elbit’s CEO has publicly stated the company’s deep involvement in providing weaponry for the Israeli military during the ongoing Gaza genocide.​​​​​​​

Since October 7th, the Israeli military has killed almost 33,000 Palestinians, injured 75,500 and destroyed 62% of all homes in Gaza, equivalent to 290,920 housing units.