Two imprisoned for dismantling Runcorn weapons factory

Two people who took direct action to dismantle and occupy a weapons company, were sentenced to prison on Tuesday 16th May, after pleading guilty to charges of criminal damage. A third, who took part in the action was acquitted at Chester Crown Court. Out of the two imprisoned, Mike Lynch White, a scientist, was sentenced to 27 months. The other, was sentenced to 16 months. Usually, approximately half of a custodial sentence is served in prison.
Mike Lynch-White was on remand for three months prior to the sentencing for taking direct action with the climate group Burning Pink, and may face a further custodial sentence for his involvement in the group Heathrow Pause.
The three occupied the APPH site in June 2021, as part of a wider campaign to immobilise Israel’s military supply chain in Britain. this figure was revised down to £225,000 – £345,000. APPH are a supplier of drone landing gear to Elbit Systems, specifically to their Leicester-based subsidiary UAV Tactical Systems, a company known to regularly export drones directly to Israel. APPH supply components – landing gear – to UAV Tactical System’s Watchkeeper drone project. The Watchkeeper is a British drone, deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan, based upon Israel’s Hermes, also produced by Elbit. The Hermes is a staple for the Israeli military, advertised as “battle-tested” on the captive population of Gaza.
APPH also produce the landing gear for BAE Systems’ Hawk jet, used by Saudi Arabia in their assaults on Yemen, and a number of other fighter jets and military helicopters.