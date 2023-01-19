Fight against blocking of Scotland’s gender recognition reforms

Yesterday, history continued to repeat itself as the Scottish gender recognition reforms were blocked by Westminster. For Scotland this is a betrayal of agreements made after their last referendum. For Rishi Sunak this victimisation of the trans community is a way of appeasing the fringe on his backbenches. As with Clause 28 in the 80s a Tory government is trying to distract from its economic failings by victimising a vulnerable minority.

There was a demo outside Downing St that was noisy, colourful, and very sweary.