Belarus: Antifascist detained to serve 18 months of forced labour for a street performance

Belarussian activist, antifascist and the singer of street punk band Mister X– Igor Bancer has been sent to a work camp following a court verdict sentencing him to 18 months of forced labour.

Igor is no stranger to state oppression and has been arrested multiple times in the past. This time, Bancer was detained and subsequently charged with hooliganism on 20th October 2020. His “crime” was a street performance involving dancing in front of a police car and showing his bare buttocks in front of it. However, the real reason behind his arrest and detention seems to be his uncompromised opposition to the Belarussian dictatorial regime, his participation in the post-election protests that gripped the country last year, and his long-term political activity.

Bancer spent 5 months in prison following his October 2020 arrest. During his imprisonment, he faced multiple repressions: his detention was unreasonably prolonged, and his trial was postponed. He was denied family visits and was barred from receiving parcels. He was moved between multiple prisons and subjected to isolation, under the pretext of the Covid-19 pandemic, in each one of them.

Despite this, Igor kept demanding his basic human rights. As punishment for that, he was sent to a psychiatric prison facility, where he refused medical consultation without the presence of his legal representative. On 3rd March 2021 Bancer commenced a dry hunger strike to protest his treatment and detention. He was then sentenced on 19th March and released awaiting transfer to a penitentiary facility. On 17th June, he was sent back to prison to serve his sentence.

You can write to Igor at the following address:

Bantser Igor Romanovich

IUOT-9, ul. 3 Chepinskaya

Vitebsk, 210034

Bancer is one of many anarchists and antifascists currently facing heavy repressions in Belarus. More updates are available on ABC Belarus website.

Image via ABC Belarus website.