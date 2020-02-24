London demo callout: solidarity with jailed Russian anti-fascists

A new group intending to provide solidarity with persecuted Russian antifascists and anarchists was formed in London last week. They are organising their first event this Thursday at 6.30pm at the Russian Ambassy in London. Here is the demo callout.

This month seven Russian anti-fascists were jailed with lengthy sentences

ranging from six to eighteen years. They were framed and tortured by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and accused of being members of a fictional terrorist organisation called “The Network”.

Two other anti-fascists accused of being part of the organisation dreamt up by the FSB, Viktor Filinkov and Yuly Boyarshinov, have a trial resuming this week which makes it particularly important to show solidarity.

We are calling on anti-fascists from across London and the south east to protest outside the Russian Embassy on Thursday evening to express our solidarity with the imprisoned and tortured anti-fascists suffering from this repression. This is part of the international week of action in solidarity with the prisoners.

6:30pm @ the Russian Embassy, 6/7 Kensington Palace Gardens, London W8 4QP

For more information on the case see: https://rupression.com/en/

What can you do to support the Russian antifascists and anarchists who have been tortured and imprisoned?