Greece: call for solidarity with eight persecuted students

Eight Athenian students are facing charges, including “forming of a criminal organisation” in an apparently bogus case brought forward by the Greek state.

The eight are active nd well known in the anarchist movement in Greece. Among other projects, they are also involved in the Self-organised Students’ Centre at the University of Economics and Business (AUEB). AUEB is a squatted space within the university, which has been occupied for around 18 years and is heavily involved in the movements against racism, fascism, police violence, queerphobia and austerity, among others.

In late October 2020, an action in solidarity with evicted squats in Athens took place. The action took place at the offices of Athens University rector’s office, and the responsibility for it was claimed by a group called Militant Solidarity Initiative.

Shortly after, the police conducted an attack on AUEB, despite the fact that it was not affiliated with the group that took responsibility for the action. The cops, however, decided to make the 8 students their primary suspects. Since then, they are being subjected to harassment by the authorities, including interrogations, requests to report to the police station, and having their DNA and fingerprints recorded. Four of the accused were additionally ordered to pay an astonishing 3000 Euro bail each, or face pre-trial detention.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, it is difficult to fundraise by the traditional means. Hence, the accused have set up a Firefund fundraiser to help keep their comrades out of prison. You can also read more about the case at Firefund website.

This is an urgent call-out, and if you have the means, please consider a donation.

(zb)

Photo: Athens University of Economics and Business, by Tilemahos Efthimiadis. Published under CC BY 2.0.